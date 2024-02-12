Ayesha Shand: 11 Facts About Queen Camilla's Niece And Her Relationship With The Royal Family

At first blush, Ayesha Shand appears to be named after the Indian princess of Jaipur. For Ayesha's father, Mark Shand, this is exactly the story of Ayesha's name. It a nod to his wide travels and her royal lineage. However, for Clio Goldsmith, Ayesha's mother, the name held a deeper meaning. For Goldsmith, the name is literary, based on H. Rider Haggard's 1887 novel, "She, A History of Adventure." In the imperialist, gothic novel, Ayesha is depicted as a powerful figure; a mysterious, 2,000-year-old white queen ruling over a lost kingdom in Africa.

The circumstances surrounding Ayesha's birth were marked by challenges and isolation. Goldsmith recalled the experience, telling Vanity Fair that it was "very dark, very miserable, very isolated. Mark set off traveling, and I was alone with this baby. I had had a terrible birth, so I had to be operated on. And I was very traumatized."

Alone with her newborn baby, Goldsmith faced the aftermath of her traumatic birth, grappling with the emotional toll of her experiences. Perhaps this traumatic birth has something to do with why she resonated with the name Ayesha, the embodiment of a woman in a position of power in a faraway land unfamiliar to the new mother. Through her name and her journey, Ayesha embodies a blend of history, literature, and resilience.