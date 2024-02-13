Why Soap Star Eileen Davidson Cut Her Time On Real Housewives Short

Eileen Davidson might be best known to daytime television fans for her role as Ashley Abbott on "The Young and the Restless," but she was also a reality star, too. The actor appeared on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but cut her time short from the popular Bravo reality series. And of course, many of her fans have always wondered why.

While Davidson is used to all of the on-screen drama in Genoa City (and also in Salem, as she was a part of the "Days of Our Lives" cast too), the women from Beverly Hills took things to another level. In an interview with Bravo Insider's Live After Bravo, Davidson admitted that at sometimes she was just a little misunderstood during her time on the show. She said, "Sometimes, you know, my true nature would come out. Can I just say something? Do you remember when I wore overalls to Dubai? I got so much flack for that. Do you know that overalls the following year were everywhere?! They were like 'Oh, she's wearing overalls!' And I'm like, 'Yeah, b***h, so's the rest of the world now!'"

But there was another reason why Davidson walked away from the glitz and glamour of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."