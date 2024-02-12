Rumi Carter Is Growing Up Faster Than Blue Ivy At Super Bowl 2024

It feels like Rumi Carter, child of R&B sensation Beyoncé and music producer Jay-Z, was born just yesterday, but her appearance at Super Bowl 2024 is a stark reminder that's not the case. The tiny queen-in-the-making just proved she's growing up right before our eyes, and we're shocked to see the difference a few years makes.

Super Bowl Sunday was a big night for celebrity sightings, and we were all happy to see the famous family of Beyoncé out on the scene, having a good time. Jay-Z brought daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi to the game, and it's safe to say they stole the show. Rumi, who is twins with brother Sir, was the picture of style and grace in her adorable all-black attire. Her hair was pulled up into two cute and stylish Afro puffs adorned with ribbons. While her big sis Blue Ivy was just as fashionable in her oversized varsity jacket, Rumi took us all by surprise by how fast she's growing up. We were all amazed to see that one of Beyoncé's youngest children has shot past babyhood in the blink of an eye.

Despite her stylish grown-up clothes, little Rumi showed everyone that she's still a kid. She was seen holding tight to a Barbie doll during the game, the doll being her petite stadium companion for the night's festivities.