Donald Glover Never Planned On Marrying Partner Michelle White
Donald Glover's professional journey is a tapestry of creativity and innovation that spans various artistic realms, from writing on the hit sitcom "30 Rock" to later creating, producing, writing on, and starring in the critically acclaimed drama "Atlanta." Glover's music career under the moniker Childish Gambino has also brought him immense success, earning the eclectic artist five Grammy awards to date.
With so much professional success, the talented multihyphenate's personal life has remained a bit of a mystery until Glover announced he'd married his longtime partner, Michelle White. The revelation came about during his press run for the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" reboot. In a February 7, 2024, chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Glover shared that he and White had secretly tied the knot during the shoot.
"There was a day where I don't think we had to be on set until noon or 1, so, I was like, 'Can we get married today?'" the actor recalled. "I got married in the morning. We had a real wedding afterwards, too. [That night, though,] we went to our favorite restaurant, and then her parents and my mom were waiting for us at the house." Ironically, Glover informed THR several years prior that he wasn't interested in marriage, despite referring to White as his wife for years.
Glover wasn't sold on the idea of marriage
During a 2017 chat with THR, Donald Glover claimed he wasn't interested in being a husband. The "This Is America" hitmaker argued, "It doesn't serve the purpose that I would want it to serve." While Glover didn't elaborate, he evidently had a change of heart the longer his relationship with Michelle White went on. While speaking with the same outlet seven years later, Glover explained, "I didn't know what I was getting out of it. I felt like I knew what she was getting out of it, and I didn't feel like she was being honest, necessarily, about what she was getting out of it."
The Grammy winner continued, "I was thinking about it in such a silly way, which I see now. Now I realize, yeah, maybe she's gaining some stuff, but she's also losing a lot of stuff." While marriage wasn't initially on the table for them, Glover and White started a family in 2016 with the birth of their first son, Legend. In 2018, they welcomed another son, whose name they've yet to reveal.
In 2020, the happy couple's third son entered the world, named after Glover's late father, Donald Glover Sr. They've now made their relationship official, and despite some initial apprehension, it seems that Glover always had some interest in walking down the aisle with his longtime partner and the mother of his children, and all that goes into the big day as a result.
He originally wanted to be a wedding planner
Funnily enough, despite his initial reluctance to tie the knot with longtime partner Michelle White, and before he launched his entertainment career, Donald Glover was interested in becoming a wedding planner. According to a March 2023 Q&A session with Leo Edit, the prolific creator was attracted to the process of making a ceremony come to life. "I would've been a wedding planner. That was something I really wanted to do," he confirmed.
Glover elaborated, "Because I like experiences, and there's something nice about going, 'Who are you? What do you like?' And then saying, 'Ok, I'm gonna tailor an experience directly for you. This is the music, this is the [...] Oh, you're a dramatic person? Here, this is...' I think I really would've gotten a kick out of that." Notably, this was another interview where the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" star casually referred to White as his wife, too.
White mostly stays out of the limelight. She does not appear to have any public social media profiles, while Glover keeps his Instagram strictly business, sharing only posts about the various projects he's working on. While the super-talented star has announced his marriage, it's not likely that he will reveal too much information about their home life. Nonetheless, Glover seems happy to have made the leap with the woman he loves.