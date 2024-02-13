Donald Glover Never Planned On Marrying Partner Michelle White

Donald Glover's professional journey is a tapestry of creativity and innovation that spans various artistic realms, from writing on the hit sitcom "30 Rock" to later creating, producing, writing on, and starring in the critically acclaimed drama "Atlanta." Glover's music career under the moniker Childish Gambino has also brought him immense success, earning the eclectic artist five Grammy awards to date.

With so much professional success, the talented multihyphenate's personal life has remained a bit of a mystery until Glover announced he'd married his longtime partner, Michelle White. The revelation came about during his press run for the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" reboot. In a February 7, 2024, chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Glover shared that he and White had secretly tied the knot during the shoot.

"There was a day where I don't think we had to be on set until noon or 1, so, I was like, 'Can we get married today?'" the actor recalled. "I got married in the morning. We had a real wedding afterwards, too. [That night, though,] we went to our favorite restaurant, and then her parents and my mom were waiting for us at the house." Ironically, Glover informed THR several years prior that he wasn't interested in marriage, despite referring to White as his wife for years.