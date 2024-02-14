Donald Trump Had A Major Issue With Six-Year-Old Ivanka's Lego Trump Tower Replica

Remember when former adviser Blanche Sprague said that Donald Trump was extremely picky about how his Trump buildings looked? The executive, who worked with him until 1990, alleged that Donald once called her up late at night to pick up a soda bottle he'd spotted near Trump Plaza. Judging by Ivanka Trump's childhood anecdote, the former president was indeed quite finicky — and not just about Trump buildings, but about the Lego versions of them too.

During a 2007 appearance on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," Ivanka recalled being upset about receiving a Barbie doll for Christmas. She'd wanted Eric Trump's Lego, so she locked him out of his room so she could play with them. But the then-six-year-old didn't want to merely play; she wanted to prove a point, and so she set about building a masterpiece. The businesswoman meticulously constructed and glued the pieces together to make a replica of Trump Tower.

Unfortunately, her father's reaction was mixed, with Ivanka admitting, "My father, in scolding me, was never so proud." However, the curveball came a few days later when Donald told her, "You know, the other day when you made a model of Trump Tower with these Legos, you made five setbacks in the architectural facade of the building. There are only four." Evidently, the former "Apprentice" host takes aesthetics incredibly seriously, even when only toys are involved.