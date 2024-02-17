The Most Awkward Trading Spaces Moments That Were Caught On Camera

When it comes to home renovation shows, TLC's "Trading Spaces" was one of the most entertaining. Hosted by TV personality and actor Paige Davis, each episode featured two pairs of neighbors who wanted rooms in their houses revamped. With the assistance of designers and carpenters, the neighbors would swap homes for a few days and renovate each other's spaces (hence the name), keeping the changes under wraps until a ceremonious final reveal. Although the series is tragically no longer on the air, it had a good run — it aired from 2000 to 2008, with a brief revival from 2018 to 2019 — so there's plenty of material to look back on.

You'd think that since the couples who appeared on "Trading Spaces" were friends, they'd be able to redesign each other's rooms in accordance with each other's tastes. Alas, this wasn't always the case. When the designers wanted to try out a chaotic whim, they'd typically get their way — which led to plenty of situations that were cringeworthy, uncomfortable, or just plain odd. In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Davis addressed these notable fails. "We remember those episodes because they were so rare. They stand out. The reason why they pop is because they didn't usually happen. So much of the time... they loved it." While this may be true, the awkward moments tend to be the most fun to revisit — and that's why we're rounding up ten of them here, from the infamous "hay room" to a menacing mural.