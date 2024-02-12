Seraphina Affleck Continues Reign As Ben & Jen's Wildest Child With Bright New Hair Color

Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck's kids are growing up. And while their daughter, Violet, looks just like Garner, it's their middle child, Seraphina, who is looking like Ben's twin these days. Seraphina turned 15 in 2023, while older sis, Violet, celebrated the big 18 and their youngest sibling, Samuel, turned 11. Since the Affleck kids are getting older, it's no surprise that the public is seeing a bit more of them. Garner and Ben were careful to protect their kids from the media in their youth, but as teenagers, they're ready to make their own decisions. And, Seraphina's decisions — specifically their new look — prove that they're the wild child of the group.

We got Shiloh Jolie-Pitt vibes when Seraphina recently debuted their buzzcut. And, it seems that they've taken their makeover a step further: that buzzcut is now hot pink. On February 11, Ben Affleck was seen heading to a West Hollywood thrift store. He was joined by Seraphina and his step-daughter, Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme. All eyes were on Seraphina's new 'do, and it's easy to see that they've got some serious style.