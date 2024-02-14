Things Only Adults Notice About Hanson

If you were anywhere near planet Earth in 1997, then you're probably familiar with "MMMBop," the infectious pop anthem that had us all singing their refrains at the tops of our lungs. "MMMBop" was the debut single from three brothers: Isaac, Taylor, and Zac Hanson, known professionally as Hanson. The blonde-headed trio were 16, 14, and 11 years old when "MMMBop" took the world by storm, garnering three Grammy nominations and turning the brothers into pop icons.

Some critics (and annoyed adults) may have been praying for a quick plummet into obscurity, but Hanson proved to have enormous staying power. Today, their pop-cultural relevance remains. "MMMBop" is still the star track of every 90s pop nostalgia playlist, and most of us can still recite the chorus of "MMMBop" flawlessly. Since their heyday, the brothers started a brewing company and an annual music festival in their hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Despite a rash of controversies over head-turning comments online and purported political views, the band has held onto a sizable fanbase, better known as "Fansons."

When "MMMBop" came out, the song blew our adolescent minds. Many of us wouldn't mind revisiting those simpler times when we plastered our bedroom walls with Hanson posters and toted their CDs around like an extra limb. But, of course, those days are long gone — and the proof is in how we see the "MMMBop" crooners through our adult eyes.