Meri Brown: What To Know About Sister Wives Star's New Boyfriend

Meri Brown became famous after appearing on TLC's "Sister Wives" alongside her husband Kody Brown and sister wives, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown.

However, since the family started appearing on TV screens in 2010, in the hopes of being a representation of polygamy, everything came to a shocking end, with Kody's three original wives all ending their marriages to him. Despite being estranged from Kody for several years, Meri was the last to announce her divorce, going public with the news in January 2023 — just one month after Janelle announced her separation and 14 months after Christine left the polyamorous marriage.

On the show, Meri Brown broke out of the "Sister Wives" world by ending her marriage, after officially relocating to Parowan, Utah, where she was already running her own bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, and where she had moved her LuLaRoe clothing business as well. Since leaving Kody, Meri has seemingly found success with both her businesses and has genuinely seemed happy to be living her life free of the drama that came from her former marriage. Of course, in addition to living her best life, she also decided to get back out into the dating world. In honor of her birthday in January 2024, she decided to share that she was experiencing love in a new relationship. Here's everything we know about Meri Brown's new romance.