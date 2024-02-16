Tragic Details About Kenny Chesney
Renowned country music superstar Kenny Chesney has carved out an illustrious career marked by chart-topping hits, sold-out stadium tours, and an unwavering connection with his dedicated fans. Chesney's journey to stardom began in the early '90s when he released his debut album, "In My Wildest Dreams." His distinctive voice and heartfelt lyrics quickly gained attention, paving the way for a string of successful albums, all of which have become RIAA certified, such as "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems" and "When the Sun Goes Down."
Sadly, behind the music lies some extremely tragic details about the singer. One heartwrenching moment came on December 4, 2022, when Chesney's beloved dog, Ruby, passed away from cancer. The pup was a rescue that Chesney raised with his partner, Mary Nolan. To honor Ruby, Chesney released a single entitled "Da Ruba Girl." All proceeds from the record went toward Stray Rescue of St. Louis. For the singer-songwriter, though, the loss was just the tip of the iceberg.
Chesney lost a close friend in a helicopter crash
On February 15, 2021, four people passed away in a Virgin Islands helicopter crash. Pilot Maria Rodriguez, a longtime friend of Kenny Chesney, was flying the aircraft at the time. Chesney remembered his pal in a heartfelt tribute after the fatal accident, posting multiple photos of Rodriguez on Instagram with a lengthy caption expressing his love for the late pilot. "Today I have to say a very hard goodbye to my friend Maria Rodriguez in the Virgin Islands ... She was a dear friend to me and to our island community. I have been flying with Maria for over 15 years and we shared a lot of laughs and a lot of life together," Chesney wrote.
The country star continued, "She was always the first person I saw when I landed and the last person I said goodbye to when I would leave [the] island. I'm sure going to miss that. It's fair to say I won't ever be able to go to the Virgin Islands again without feeling the loss of her. She was such a huge part of my island life. So goodbye sweet friend. I'm sure glad our paths crossed on this side. See you on the other." Rodriguez's family later filed a lawsuit against the helicopter's engine manufacturer, alleging that the compressor was "fatally defective," according to legal documents obtained by Virgin Islands Daily News. The outcome is unknown.
Chesney lost a fan following one of his concerts
The unthinkable happened the following year when one of Kenny Chesney's fans fell to her death after one of his gigs. On July 30, 2022, after Chesney wrapped up his performance at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, attendee Jimi Goodman was riding on the railing of an escalator when she seemingly lost her balance and fell to her death. News of the shocking incident touched Chesney, who extended his condolences in a statement to The Denver Post.
"I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking," he said. "Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together, and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family's loss, I grieve with them and for them."
Despite the heartbreaking series of events, Chesney has managed to remain staunchly positive. His unwavering passion for music and his ability to rise above adversity have been demonstrated in each new release. And, having overcome all that he has, Chesney is a symbol of resilience.
Another friend of Chesney's died unexpectedly
Kenny Chesney's world was rocked by the unexpected death of his dear friend, Kristi Hansen. She and Chesney met in the 1990s and remained bonded until her 2012 death. Hansen was just 35 and expecting her first child when she suffered a brain aneurysm. Her unborn child, a baby girl she intended to name Aria, also passed away.
During his cover story for People Country's Hottest Guy 2013, Chesney shared how the loss altered his view on life, explaining, "Sometimes things happen that just stop you in your tracks, and they change you. And that's what's happened to me. I'm a different person now," adding further int he conversation, "You realize it could all end in a second. And if it all went away just like that, did I do everything I wanted to do, did I say everything I wanted to say?" According to Hansen's obituary, she and her fiance, Ben Shepherd, relocated to the U.S. Virgin Islands, which is where Hansen ultimately met Chesney.
Chesney missed the CMA's due to a death in the family
About six years later, Kenny Chesney lost someone else close to him. The singer was scheduled to attend the 2018 Country Music Awards, where he was nominated for the night's biggest award, Entertainer of the Year. He'd also won an early award before the ceremony aired for Musical Event of the Year for "Everything's Gonna Be Alright" alongside David Lee Murphy. Chesney seemed to be in for a big night when he unexpectedly pulled out of the event due to the death of a family member. Interestingly enough, Chesney chose to keep the identity of his loved one private.
The CMAs tweeted the news. Murphy attended the award show, where he expressed love for his collaborator, sharing, "I wish Kenny was with me here. Course he's had a loss in his family, and he's where he should be with his family, but we're thinking about him. I'm so happy. He texted me. He was one of the first people that let me know that we won this morning" (via PopCulture).
Chesney paid tribute to dear friend and musician Aston Family Man Barrett
Kenny Chesney joined the rest of the music community in mourning the February 2024 death of famed musician Aston "Family Man" Barrett. The adored bassist performed for years alongside Bob Marley. Sadly, a series of strokes deteriorated his health, leading to heart failure. Chesney, who worked closely with Barrett and his band, The Wailers, penned a touching tribute to his pal on Instagram. Chesney shared a carousel post, which included several images of Barrett. In part of the caption, Chesney wrote, "Thanks for your friendship and for sharing your heart, your spirit, and stories with me. So many loved you and the music you gave the world with Bob Marley and the Wailers."
Having endured so much loss in his life, Chesney still manages to keep a smile. The "Knowing You" singer continues to perform and spread joy through his music. Thankfully, it seems that his very private girlfriend, Mary Nolan, has been by his side throughout many of these ordeals.