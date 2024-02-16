Tragic Details About Kenny Chesney

The unthinkable happened the following year when one of Kenny Chesney's fans fell to her death after one of his gigs. On July 30, 2022, after Chesney wrapped up his performance at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, attendee Jimi Goodman was riding on the railing of an escalator when she seemingly lost her balance and fell to her death. News of the shocking incident touched Chesney, who extended his condolences in a statement to The Denver Post.

"I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking," he said. "Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together, and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family's loss, I grieve with them and for them."

Despite the heartbreaking series of events, Chesney has managed to remain staunchly positive. His unwavering passion for music and his ability to rise above adversity have been demonstrated in each new release. And, having overcome all that he has, Chesney is a symbol of resilience.