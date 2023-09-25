Why Whoopi Goldberg Made An Anti-Wedding Exception For View Co-Star Joy Behar

Whoopi Goldberg famously isn't a fan of the whole marriage idea. In a segment on "The View," she and her co-hosts got to talking about the most special and simultaneously expensive day of some women's lives: her wedding. Despite wedding season coming around every year, Goldberg admitted that she doesn't go to weddings (via Entertainment Weekly). But in the case of longtime friend Joy Behar, she was able to make a special exception.

Goldberg revealed that she attended her co-hosts' second wedding to Steve Janowitz in 2011. Not because of the love factor, rather for a more practical reason. "Because I loved the reason you got married, not just because you were in love," Goldberg said to Behar on "The View," adding, "But because you guys wanted to make sure that you have somebody in case somebody had to pull the plug... And I thought, you know, love is great, but practicality is everything."

Even though she has been married three times, Goldberg has been open about her doubts surrounding marriage. When asked about whether or not she was looking for a longtime partner, the "Ghost" actor hilariously told The New York Times: "I don't want somebody in my house."