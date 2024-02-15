Inside Taylor Swift's Friendship With Ice Spice

Music industry powerhouse Taylor Swift notably crafted an iconic girls-only squad during her legendary "1989" era, and she still has many strong female friendships to this day, one of which is with rapper Ice Spice. The stars were mutual fans of each other before they collaborated on "Karma (Remix)." In a Variety interview with Spice, it was revealed that her team contacted Swift to put feelers out for a potential collaboration after Spice watched her "Miss Americana" documentary and was moved by it.

Swift reached out to her about the "Karma" collab, which she described in a voice memo that Spotify shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. The singer-songwriter recalled how she had been listening to Spice's music while preparing for the Eras Tour, "So I immediately got her number and said, 'Hey, would you want to do your version of "Karma"? Do you relate to this?'" The "Bad Blood" hitmaker also raved about Spice's dedication and even called the rapper "my new favorite artist."

Some fans called out Swift's collab with Spice as problematic because Matty Healy, her rumored boyfriend at the time of the track's release, contributed to a racist discussion about the up-and-coming rapper on a podcast. Spice later confirmed to Variety that Healy had apologized, noting simply, "We're good." She seemingly never held his behavior against Swift either, because when the pop star shared the collaboration news on X, Spice retweeted the announcement and called the "Maroon" singer the "sweetest person ever." Spice has also shared many compliments for Swift publicly, and vice versa.