How Hallmark's Alison Sweeney Ended Up On An Episode Of Friends

Alison Sweeney has amassed an impressive resume over her years in Hollywood, but she's most well-known for her soap role as Sami Brady. Incidentally, it was her role on "Days of Our Lives" that influenced her guest spot on "Friends" in 2001. The episode Sweeney appeared on, titled "The One With Joey's Award," follows Joey (Matt LeBlanc) as he wins a Soapy Award for his role on "Days of Our Lives." Sweeney played Jessica Ashley, the star of "Days of Our Lives," which was a crazy crossover for the real-life soap star.

"It was written into 'Friends' that Joey was a character on 'Days of Our Lives,'" Sweeney told Entertainment Weekly. "It was just so funny. [The 'DOOL' cast] would always watch the episodes and laugh over who we thought Joey was doing an impression of [from the cast]. We all had our suspicions. It was so fun."

Sweeney thought the fictional version of "Days of Our Lives" was a great addition to her episode, combining her two worlds. "They even made a reference to Jim Reilly, who was the head writer and who wrote my character of Sami into the show...They even had a spoof of him on 'Friends.' It was just hilarious to play the role of a bitchy soap star."