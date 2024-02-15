How Hallmark's Alison Sweeney Ended Up On An Episode Of Friends
When you think of the reigning queens of the Hallmark Channel, Alison Sweeney is one of the first to come to mind. As the star of the "Murder She Baked" movie series, among other fan-favorite movies like "Open By Christmas" and the "Wedding Veil" saga, Sweeney has established herself as a regular on the channel. She's even ventured into the world behind the camera, acting as executive producer on her 28th Hallmark movie, "Love & Jane," in February 2024.
Aside from her career on Hallmark, Sweeney has many other credits to her name. She has appeared on TV shows such as "Webster" in 1985 and played her iconic role of Sami Brady on "Days of Our Lives" off and on from 1987 to 2014. However, there's one mega-hit television show fans may have forgotten Sweeney was on in 2001; she joined the cast of "Friends" for a soap opera-themed episode and had a great time bringing soapy drama to the sitcom.
Sweeney got to play a soap star on the sitcom
Alison Sweeney has amassed an impressive resume over her years in Hollywood, but she's most well-known for her soap role as Sami Brady. Incidentally, it was her role on "Days of Our Lives" that influenced her guest spot on "Friends" in 2001. The episode Sweeney appeared on, titled "The One With Joey's Award," follows Joey (Matt LeBlanc) as he wins a Soapy Award for his role on "Days of Our Lives." Sweeney played Jessica Ashley, the star of "Days of Our Lives," which was a crazy crossover for the real-life soap star.
"It was written into 'Friends' that Joey was a character on 'Days of Our Lives,'" Sweeney told Entertainment Weekly. "It was just so funny. [The 'DOOL' cast] would always watch the episodes and laugh over who we thought Joey was doing an impression of [from the cast]. We all had our suspicions. It was so fun."
Sweeney thought the fictional version of "Days of Our Lives" was a great addition to her episode, combining her two worlds. "They even made a reference to Jim Reilly, who was the head writer and who wrote my character of Sami into the show...They even had a spoof of him on 'Friends.' It was just hilarious to play the role of a bitchy soap star."
Sweeney had a connection to her Friends costar
Alison Sweeney already had a special connection to the episode of "Friends" that she guest-starred on because it was themed around "Days of Our Lives," but there was another crossover that some fans might not know about. She finally got to play opposite Jennifer Aniston, the daughter of Sweeney's "Days of Our Lives" costar John Aniston (who famously played Victor Kiriakis on the soap).
"I did have a connection to Jennifer [Aniston], knowing her dad," Sweeney explained to Media Village. "Jen and I talked about that a little bit. Her dad is such a lovely guy and a fun person to work with, with such a dry sense of humor. That was another fun thing about doing 'Friends,' making that connection."
Overall, the experience of acting on a sitcom was a great experience for Sweeney and a welcome change of pace. "It was just fun and very much a wonderful learning experience, and I'm now forever a friend of 'Friends,'" she concluded.