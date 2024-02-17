Inside Usher And Chris Brown's Feud
Usher and Chris Brown may be often compared music figures, known for their R&B and pop contributions, but the two men may not be friends. Both singers share a number of similarities, such as their stardom beginning in childhood and their impeccable dance moves. Their musical styles have led Brown to collaborate with Usher on several occasions for singles like 2014's "New Flame" and 2016's "Party." Even with their past hits, the pair are rumored to be rivals.
In October 2022, all appeared well with the two. The "My Way" star brought Brown out during his Las Vegas show to perform with him, where he showered him with praise on stage, stating, "You're a great. You're a legend. We love you, and we gonna continue to keep lifting you up, bro." Months later, during an April 2023 interview with "Big Boy's Neighborhood," Usher referred to Chris Brown as his "little brother." Unfortunately for this bromance, things reportedly went bad, and it doesn't appear to have ever fully recovered.
The men allegedly had a physical altercation
The drama unfolded on May 5, 2023, when Usher threw Chris Brown a birthday party at a skating ring. At some point in the shindig, Brown reportedly tried talking to singer and actor Teyana Taylor, who was in attendance. Allegedly, Taylor ignored her once-friend, which angered him. TMZ reported that Brown started yelling at Taylor, prompting Usher to diffuse the situation. The "Run It" singer reportedly became enraged with Usher. Video obtained by TMZ appears to show the two men engaging in what seems to be a heated argument.
After the argument, things reportedly took a turn when Brown and his entourage left the venue, and Usher attempted to follow them out. It seems that the host wanted to speak with Brown once more. However, sources told Hollywood Unlocked shortly after the scuffle that Usher was violently jumped by Brown and his crew, leaving him with a bloody nose. Interestingly enough, both men performed at the Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas on May 6, 2023, and there were no reports of an altercation at that forum. Usher even took to his Instagram Story before his performance to show off some behind-the-scene footage before his set and didn't show any signs of being injured in a fight the previous night.
Chris Brown surprisingly showed love to Usher after his Super Bowl performance
Chris Brown, Teyana Taylor, and Usher have chosen to remain tightlipped about what actually occurred at that party. However, in a surprising twist, Brown showed love to Usher after his highly watched Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, which featured guest appearances by Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri, and Ludacris. After the February 11 performance, Brown took to his Instagram Story, where he posted Usher's name next to the fire emoji. It's unknown if the men have spoken since the supposed altercation, but Brown's brief message seemed to imply that he at least has no bad blood for the Grammy Award winner.
No matter what may or may not have transpired, both men have moved past the feud. Brown released his latest album, "11:11," in November 2023, while Usher wrapped up the final leg of his Las Vegas residency in December 2023 and released his latest album, "Coming Home," in February 2024, just days before his big performance. Usher also used the star-studded Super Bowl weekend as the perfect opportunity to marry his longtime partner, Jennifer Goicoechea. Needless to say, their professional and personal lives seemingly took no hits after their supposed fight.