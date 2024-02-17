Inside Usher And Chris Brown's Feud

Usher and Chris Brown may be often compared music figures, known for their R&B and pop contributions, but the two men may not be friends. Both singers share a number of similarities, such as their stardom beginning in childhood and their impeccable dance moves. Their musical styles have led Brown to collaborate with Usher on several occasions for singles like 2014's "New Flame" and 2016's "Party." Even with their past hits, the pair are rumored to be rivals.

In October 2022, all appeared well with the two. The "My Way" star brought Brown out during his Las Vegas show to perform with him, where he showered him with praise on stage, stating, "You're a great. You're a legend. We love you, and we gonna continue to keep lifting you up, bro." Months later, during an April 2023 interview with "Big Boy's Neighborhood," Usher referred to Chris Brown as his "little brother." Unfortunately for this bromance, things reportedly went bad, and it doesn't appear to have ever fully recovered.