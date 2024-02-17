Austin McBroom's Most Concerning Moves Since Divorcing Catherine Paiz

YouTube couple Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz announced their divorce in January 2024, and there were signs their relationship wasn't going to last. Although Paiz and McBroom's Instagram posts announcing the split said they "mutually agreed to a divorce," some of McBroom's behavior following the breakup has called that into question. McBroom has posted a lot of odd content on Snapchat since the split, which has been reuploaded to TikTok.

People thought McBroom's strange behavior seemed like a ploy for attention or a sign that he wasn't happy about the divorce. In one video shared by TikToker @therealkatherine, which she called "awkward and cringe," McBroom lamented about how badly he felt. "I got chills, and a fever," he said. "I been sweating from head to toe. What should I do y'all? Hopefully I don't have the c-word" (likely referring to Covid-19). He wondered if he needed to head to the hospital just in case. McBroom also said the bonnet he wore over his hair was one of Paiz's and asked his followers for advice. The comments of that TikTok were filled with incredulous people.

TikToker @NoahGlennCarter also posted a video dissecting McBroom's odd Snapchat posts. Carter shared the same sick-day clip and one where McBroom cartwheeled over his phone camera. Carter also theorized the divorce wasn't so mutual based on those posts. However, the accusations of infidelity that McBroom had thrown his way during his relationship with Paiz have Carter (and likely others) not feeling too sympathetic for him.