Get To Know General Hospital Star Maurice Benard's 4 Kids

As mob boss Sonny Corinthos on "General Hospital," everyone in the daytime television industry knows who Maurice Benard is. He is one of the most charismatic stars in the soap opera world and has also found purpose with his mental health podcast, "State of Mind." At home, he's anything but the tough-talking, dangerous guy he plays on TV to his four children. Together with his wife Paula Benard, they are the proud parents of Cailey Sofia, Cassidy Rose, Heather Rose, and their son Joshua James.

While Benard certainly loves being a soap opera star, being a father has been one of the most important roles of his life. But if there's one important thing he's learned from his character, Sonny Corinthos, it's that family always comes first. Maurice told Soaps in an interview in 2020 that Sonny has taught him, "It's okay to be a family man and a good thing to be loyal and protective of your family. Also, it's not good to be so wound up."

Well, when it comes to Maurice's kids, he's got nothing but pride for them.