Get To Know General Hospital Star Maurice Benard's 4 Kids
As mob boss Sonny Corinthos on "General Hospital," everyone in the daytime television industry knows who Maurice Benard is. He is one of the most charismatic stars in the soap opera world and has also found purpose with his mental health podcast, "State of Mind." At home, he's anything but the tough-talking, dangerous guy he plays on TV to his four children. Together with his wife Paula Benard, they are the proud parents of Cailey Sofia, Cassidy Rose, Heather Rose, and their son Joshua James.
While Benard certainly loves being a soap opera star, being a father has been one of the most important roles of his life. But if there's one important thing he's learned from his character, Sonny Corinthos, it's that family always comes first. Maurice told Soaps in an interview in 2020 that Sonny has taught him, "It's okay to be a family man and a good thing to be loyal and protective of your family. Also, it's not good to be so wound up."
Well, when it comes to Maurice's kids, he's got nothing but pride for them.
All about Maurice Benard's daughters
As Sonny Corinthos, Maurice Benard is a father to his fictional on-screen kids on "General Hospital," but he's also got his hands full off-screen with his family at home. His eldest daughter, Cailey, is a University of San Diego graduate. In 2020, her father officiated her wedding to her husband Carlos. Maurice posted a video of the ceremony on Instagram, captioning it, "Marrying Cailey and Carlos was an honor and a privilege not to mention very very sweet." Maurice has also had nothing but incredible things to say about his daughter Cassidy Rose, who is the spitting image of her mother, Paula Benard. Maurice shared a clip of him and his middle daughter in 2022, writing, "Cassidy has a sweet nature. I truly don't believe she doesn't have a mean bone in her body." Her boyfriend also helps edit Maurice's "State of Mind" videos.
Maurice and Paula's journey to adopt their daughter Heather is also heart-melting. Heather is actually Paula's half-sister and joined the Benard family in 2008 when she was 15. Maurice also had an emotional reunion with Heather on "The Tamron Hall Show" in 2023. Heather showed up on stage in her Air Force uniform, prompting her father to try and hold back his tears. Maurice even said, ""I am so proud of her, and, uh, I can't talk, so can I leave?"
And while Maurice loves all his daughters, his son Joshua has also been getting a lot of attention from "General Hospital" fans.
Joshua Benard is a General Hospital star like his father
Maurice Benard and Paula Benard's youngest child, Joshua Benard, is the one member of their family who might be following in his father's famous footsteps. That's because he's an actor on "General Hospital" just like his dad. He began playing the role of Adam Wright in 2022 at the age of 17.
During the January 7, 2024, episode of Maurice's YouTube show, "State of Mind," Joshua even confirmed that his father has been giving him acting tips and teaching him to improvise. Joshua is also a musician. In December 2023, Maurice paid tribute to his son on Instagram by writing, "You know your [sic] a lucky father when you have a son who is talented, smart, doesn't drink, do drugs, social media, just wants to improve his life and who he is!!!"
For Maurice, family is clearly everything. In 2014, he shared an Instagram photo of himself with his wife Paula Benard and their children and captioned it with, "I love my family. I don't know what I'd do without their support. I think every father is a lucky man."