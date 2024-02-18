Maria Shriver Made Millions By Divorcing Arnold (And Ditching Her Career Actually Helped)

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's divorce filing in 2011 marked the end of a high-profile and long-standing marriage that included four children; Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher Schwarzenegger. The celebrity couple were married for 25 years before announcing their separation, which understandably came as a shock to many as they'd been considered a powerful union in both Hollywood and political circles.

Unfortunately, revelations that Arnold had fathered a child with their longtime housekeeper, Mildred Baena, more than a decade prior and produced a son named Joseph Baena ultimately broke the couple's trust permanently. Though Shriver and Arnold's divorce took 10 years to finalize, the successful journalist and former First Lady of California reportedly walked away with a massive fortune.

Shriver did not come into the relationship poor as the daughter of Robert Sargent Shriver, Jr., the first Peace Corps director, and Eunice Kennedy, the founder of the Special Olympics and the sister of John F. Kennedy. As a member of the prestigious family, Shriver was well off when she married Arnold. Still, her net worth currently stands at an estimated $200 million, thanks in part to her lucrative settlement.