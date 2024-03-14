Body Language Experts Reveal How The Royals Really Feel About King Charles

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, have been married since 2005 and together for even longer, so it's safe to assume the two share a tight bond. But just how deep is their love? Some answers lie in the interactions the two have had in public. For example, in early November 2023, the couple was on a royal trip to Kenya. While visiting the National Park, an onlooker captured a rare intimate moment between the king and queen — Camilla affectionately patted her husband's backside. While it was certainly surprising to see a royal engage in such behavior in public, it's very telling of their relationship.

"Camilla's affectionate pat on King Charles' back was a sweet, caring gesture. Clearly, it was something only a loving spouse could do, especially to the King of England. It demonstrated their comfort and connection," body language expert Jess Ponce III told The List of the interaction.

The pat on Charles' behind wasn't the only part of their interaction that stood out. "This bond is noticeable not only in the tap but also in how their shoulders and upper arms touch as they maintain a steady gaze in the same direction," Ponce told us. "They appeared not only in unison but as one entity." It seems the relationship between the king and the queen is as strong as ever, and the two aren't afraid to show affection in public no matter their titles.