Body Language Experts Reveal How The Royals Really Feel About King Charles
The royals are a consistent source of fascination, providing constant fodder for dissecting and analyzing. Whether it's their words, behavior, or subliminal messages, the public wants to figure out what the royals are trying to tell us. That's where our body language experts step in. Body language is a form of nonverbal communication, and we can glean a lot from how people physically interact with each other. Our prime subject of analysis: King Charles III.
King Charles has been in the public eye since he was born. His relationships, namely his romantic associations, have provided some of the greatest international gossip in history. Furthermore, he helped bring two men into the world whose lives have been just as interesting. The public has varying opinions about King Charles, but we're mostly interested in his family's opinion of him. Thanks to our body language experts, we've got the scoop on how members of the institution really feel about King Charles according to their body language.
Camilla, Queen Consort, is very comfortable around King Charles
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, have been married since 2005 and together for even longer, so it's safe to assume the two share a tight bond. But just how deep is their love? Some answers lie in the interactions the two have had in public. For example, in early November 2023, the couple was on a royal trip to Kenya. While visiting the National Park, an onlooker captured a rare intimate moment between the king and queen — Camilla affectionately patted her husband's backside. While it was certainly surprising to see a royal engage in such behavior in public, it's very telling of their relationship.
"Camilla's affectionate pat on King Charles' back was a sweet, caring gesture. Clearly, it was something only a loving spouse could do, especially to the King of England. It demonstrated their comfort and connection," body language expert Jess Ponce III told The List of the interaction.
The pat on Charles' behind wasn't the only part of their interaction that stood out. "This bond is noticeable not only in the tap but also in how their shoulders and upper arms touch as they maintain a steady gaze in the same direction," Ponce told us. "They appeared not only in unison but as one entity." It seems the relationship between the king and the queen is as strong as ever, and the two aren't afraid to show affection in public no matter their titles.
Prince William has a deep respect for his father
The dynamics within the royal family are ever-changing, but Prince William seems to have remained constant in his respect for his father, King Charles III. When Charles was officially crowned King of England, William played a special role in the ceremony, and in front of the entire world, the prince vowed to be loyal to his father. But it wasn't his words that caught the globe's attention — it was Prince William's actions toward his father that were so telling of where the two stood. William bowed in front of King Charles and kissed him on the cheek, two actions that both speak volumes.
"Always proper and respectful, Prince William's kiss on his father's cheek shows not only affection for his dad but also esteem for his role as the King of England," body language expert Jess Ponce III told The List. Ponce further explained that William's respect for his father may even go beyond the others in his family. "Typically, family members meet eye to eye when showing affection, but Prince William bent down as King Charles was sitting, showing respect for the situation. In a unique fashion and in a way that only he can, Prince William combined both a personal and professional pose in one singular action," Ponce told us. While it's mandatory for Prince William to bow to his father, he still made an effort to be as respectful as possible to King Charles.
Princess Catherine loves King Charles
Since the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has constantly been compared to Princess Catherine. From the outside looking in, it seems that Catherine hasn't struggled to form bonds with any of the members of the royal family (except Meghan), and she seemingly has a great relationship with King Charles III.
"Kate Middleton, on the other hand, has a much easier time with King Charles than her sister-in-law. King Charles often looks at Kate with fondness and a certain gleam in his eyes that seem to offer approval to the future Queen," body language expert Jess Ponce III told The List of Catherine and Charles.
A sweet exchange between the princess and the king seems to confirm their adoration for one another is reciprocal. In this photo of the two, Catherine and Charles are smiling at each other, interacting casually as though they're related by blood and not by marriage. As Ponce pointed out, this photo is clear evidence of the unique bond the two share. "As seen in this photo, not only do [Charles'] eyes indicate affection and familiarity with Catherine, but his body is turned in her direction as he smiles at her. He clearly is enamored with and appreciative of her presence. In return, she comfortably looks at him directly in the eyes as she motions her hands in active conversation. Here we can clearly see she is chatting with her father-in-law, not the King of England," Ponce told us.
Prince Harry has a distant relationship with his father
It seems as though only one of King Charles III's sons holds him in high regard, and it isn't Prince Harry. As the world knows, Harry left his royal position for several reasons after marrying Meghan Markle, and now that he lives in the United States, his relationships with his family members, particularly King Charles, seem to be suffering from the distance. Harry has returned to his home country a few times since leaving, most notably to attend his father's coronation in 2023. At this event, all eyes were on Prince Harry to analyze his behavior, and according to body language expert and celebrity love advisor, Nicole Moore, there were several actions to dissect.
Moore particularly noted how Prince Harry's demeanor seemed tense on his father's big day. Although Harry was present for the occasion, his awkwardness spoke volumes about the dysfunctional relationship between himself and Charles that evolved in the years prior to the coronation.
"Harry's body language here does speak to the distance that he and King Charles still have in their relationship," Moore told The List. "Harry appears to be in self-protection mode and he's not at ease being at his father's coronation. One would assume that if their relationship were at a better place, Harry wouldn't feel the need to protect himself via his body language gestures."
Meghan Markle isn't comfortable with royalty
Everyone related to the royal family is under a microscope when they're in public, especially someone who joins the Windsors through marriage. Meghan Markle has been under constant scrutiny since she began dating Prince Harry, and it only got more intense as their relationship continued.
"Meghan Markle has not had an easy time integrating into the royal family," body language expert Jess Ponce III told The List. "She, with the help of her husband Prince Harry, has made an effort to overcome her anxiety and discomfort with protocols and actual relationships with his family. Not used to how to act in this royal setting, she often displays unease and caution. One can see this in her body position and facial expressions."
One moment in Meghan's royal history was particularly telling of how she felt about King Charles III, and it happened before "Megxit." While at the Trooping the Colour in 2018, Meghan was standing behind Charles, giving him an interesting look. "Her head is tilted in a more casual fashion as she glances in King Charles' direction. More of a familiar glance, he seems unfazed by her overture and focus. In many ways, it comes across as a desire for attention, something many royal watchers have criticized," Ponce told us, noting that it speaks to her unease with royalty. She seems to be more uneasy with royalty as a whole than with King Charles in particular.
Princess Anne has a loving relationship with her brother
King Charles III's only sister, Princess Anne, seems to have a lot of affection for her older brother. "King Charles and Princess Anne seem to have a wonderful brother-sister relationship," body language expert Jess Ponce III told The List. "Often seen laughing and smiling, they appear to enjoy each other's company. It's great to see the king in jovial, comfortable spirits." The two have always been close, sharing hobbies, traveling, carrying out royal duties, and spending quality time with each other and their families throughout the decades.
In particular, one photograph taken of Anne and Charles sitting next to each other at an event fully displayed just how strong their sibling bond is after all these years. "As seen in this photo, their animated expressions and gestures indicate that the two are having a great time together. Side by side, the two have their knees pointed toward each other as they both look in the same direction in laughter and frivolity. It's such a captivating scene that it makes many of us wonder what they're enjoying so much. We should all be so lucky to have a sibling connection like these two," Ponce said of the snapshot. While King Charles clearly enjoys his sister's company, Princess Anne loves being with her brother just as much.
Prince Andrew has a professional relationship with his brother, not a personal one
Prince Andrew has become somewhat of a black sheep within the royal family. Controversy surrounding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein has turned him into collateral, and his public interactions with King Charles III suggest their relationship is more transactional than anything.
"Prince Andrew and King Charles do not appear to have a strong brotherly bond," body language expert Jess Ponce III told The List of their unique sibling relationship. Rather, they seem to have more of a professional relationship. Images of the two of them often show them engaged in serious conversations. While a brotherly bond is typically jovial and animated, these two are not."
In this photo taken in 2021, before Charles was king, Prince Andrew was seen standing next to his brother with his hands behind his back, holding a conversion that appears to be one held by coworkers rather than brothers. And the photo is no anomaly. "As seen here in this photo, Prince Andrew often has his hands behind him as he walks. Whatever energy or feelings he may have on a given topic are literally being held captive behind him," Ponce told us. "He walks forward with the king in caution as the two chat. Likewise, it appears King Charles is there for the conversation, but not the connection." Things may be improving, though. In the summer of 2023, Charles invited his brother to stay with him at Balmoral.
Prince Edward respects the hierarchical relationship between himself and King Charles
King Charles III has a unique relationship with his sister and brothers. Now that both their parents are dead, and with his ascension to the throne, Charles has assumed the patriarchal role among his siblings, one that is far different than any other family structure. This change in dynamic has presumably affected their relationships and it shows in the way they interact with each other in public.
At the Trooping the Colour in 2023, King Charles was on the balcony with Camilla, Queen Consort, his brother Prince Edward, and his sister-in-law, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. On examination of this image, some interesting insights into their dynamic were drawn.
"Prince Edward appears to be holding back somewhat," body language expert Nicole Moore told The List. "He's smiling but it's a reserved, almost polite energy as if he's giving a nod to Charle's amusement but won't participate fully in it. Their body language here shows that the two are close and connected, however, Prince Edward may feel subtle competition toward King Charles and may hold back so as not to let Charles shine."
Zara Tindall is close with her uncle
King Charles III has several people in his life, both related and not related, who call him uncle. One such person is Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's daughter. Like Her mother, Zara shares a special relationship with King Charles, as is evidenced by their public interactions. "Their body language seems to convey that they may forget about the royal protocol when with each other because their love of being close and in each other's company is what matters most to them," body language expert Nicole Moore told The List.
As for King Charles' other nieces and nephews, it seems that none are quite as close with the reigning monarch as Zara. As noted, Princess Beatrice, another niece of Charles', respects her uncle, as do many of the others, but what Zara shares with the king is far more intimate. "Based on the body language in this picture it's safe to say that Zara might be his favorite niece," Moore told us.
Princess Beatrice respects King Charles, but they aren't close
When analyzing royal relationships, it's important to remember that this family has the unique caveat of having protocols that dictate how they interact physically with one another. The higher a royal is on the totem pole, the more actions of respect other royals have to show them. Because Princess Beatrice is rather low in the line of succession, she has to act a certain way around many of her close family members to show respect for the crown, particularly King Charles III.
"Princess Beatrice appears to be compelled to do what is right when addressing her uncle, King Charles," body language expert Jess Ponce III told The List. "But honestly, there doesn't seem to be a strong connection between the two." In this photo of the two royals, Princess Beatrice is seen kissing her uncle on the cheek, and the details of her actions indicate that they have a rather formal relationship.
"Seen here in this photo, she leans in to kiss him on the cheek. But she doesn't actually kiss him. Rather, it is a cheek-to-cheek gesture, without her lips touching his cheek," Ponce told us. "She has puckered lips looking completely past him. There also appears to be a lack of body contact, she leans in with only her shoulders but does not make a connection. Are they uncomfortable? Not really. But are they close? I say no."
Prince George has a unique relationship with his grandfather
After Prince William, Prince George is next in line to become the King of England. It's a major responsibility to shoulder at such a young age, but as George showed at his grandfather's coronation in 2023, he's already preparing for the role.
As body language expert Jess Ponce III told The List, "Prince George made a spectacular appearance at his grandfather's, King Charles', coronation. While it was his grandfather's moment, onlookers could not help but notice the future king, Prince George, participating in the royal festivities. He really received a firsthand look into what will likely be a future experience."
Based on their past public interactions, Prince George's relationship with King Charles III seems to be very formal, but the two do have certain unique aspects of life they can bond over, like preparing from a young age to become a king. That unique bond was put on full display while Prince George helped carry King Charles' robe at his coronation. "While the two didn't necessarily share a connected moment together, they did connect in a shared experience. Prince George was regal, appropriate, and very royal. At such a young age, he's definitely showing us how he is being groomed to be a leader one day," Ponce told us. Prince George might not be as close with King Charles as other members of his family, but he certainly has a high level of respect for his grandfather.
Princess Charlotte has a playful relationship with King Charles
It's easy to forget that the royal family has plenty in common with regular citizens. While they're trained to abide by lofty behavioral expectations in public, every now and again one of them shows their humanism, and it gives us insight into their relationships with one another. At the 2023 Trooping the Colour, Princess Charlotte and King Charles III were caught having an adorable interaction in which Charles tickled his granddaughter.
"King Charles seems to love her cheerful, sometimes mischievous, nature," body language expert Jess Ponce III told us of the interaction. "He playfully touched her, and she responded with a quick turn towards him. One wonders if she was going to poke him back, but suddenly remembered the occasion. It was a sweet endearing moment."
Ponce gleaned more from their relationship from the moment. "Princess Charlotte and King Charles have a delightful granddaughter-grandfather relationship. In general, she is less formal than her brother Prince George. One might assume [it's] because she's unlikely to take the royal throne in the future. However, there is more to it than just that! She has a playful, curious nature who really seems to like personal relationships," Ponce said. Given Princess Charlotte's demeanor, we may see more sweet, humanistic moments between members of the royal family as time goes on.