13 Times Celine Dion Caused A Stir
Icon. Idol. Superstar. These are just a few of the words that describe Céline Dion on any average day. With a career spanning over four decades, she has established herself as one of the most influential and beloved figures in the entertainment industry. The singer has been a mega-hit maker since the 1980s, with 27 studio albums in both French and English to her name.
Dion wrote her first song at the age of 12, and went on to release her debut album just one year later. From there, she continued to rise to fame with hit after hit, earning numerous accolades and awards along the way.
Her iconic performances, such as winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1988 in front of an audience of 600,000,000 television viewers, have solidified her status as a musical icon. Throughout her career, Dion has not only captured hearts with her music but also with her larger-than-life personality and fashion choices. From glamorous red carpet appearances to memorable live performances, she has always been unapologetically herself, winning over audiences with her authenticity and charm. There are a few moments, however, when the love-ballad sensation has caused heads to turn more than usual. Here are 13 times when Céline Dion caused a stir with her iconic looks, voice, or behavior.
When she serenaded Pope John Paul II
In 1984, a 16-year-old Celine Dion had one of her earliest breakout moments when she serenaded Pope John Paul II at Montreal's Olympic Stadium. This performance marked a pivotal moment in Dion's career, signaling her ascent from a local sensation to an international star. Singing "Une Colombe" in front of an audience of 60,000, Dion's angelic voice was poignant with emotion, leaving an indelible impression on all who witnessed the event.
Following her performance for the Pope, Dion's rendition of "Une Colombe" soared to new heights of popularity, solidifying her status as a musical powerhouse. The song, originally featured on her album "Mélanie," became a national sensation in Canada and garnered critical acclaim. Dion's performance for Pope John Paul II not only showcased her exceptional vocal abilities but also underscored her ability to delight audiences with her charisma. It was a defining moment for the young diva, setting the stage for her meteoric rise to superstardom. As the Montreal Gazette remembered, the performance was the "first sign of epic over-the-topness" in Céline Dion's career.
Her first late night show appearance
In 1990, Céline Dion marked her debut on American television with a mesmerizing performance on "The Tonight Show" hosted by Johnny Carson. The Canadian songstress captivated audiences with her rendition of "Where Does My Heart Beat Now," a track from her album "Unison." Dion's appearance on the late-night talk show left a lasting impression; Dion's singing was such a huge hit that when she finished, the applause was incredibly raucous and Carson couldn't get a word in edgewise. Carson, unable to contain his delight at the enthusiastic response, could only chuckle in amazement.
When he was able to speak, Carson had nothing but praise for the budding superstar, saying that Dion was, "A nice talent. A very lovely young lady. Her name is Céline Dion, you're gonna be hearing a lot from her." The significance of Dion's inaugural late-night show appearance cannot be overstated, as it marked her formal introduction to American audiences and foreshadowed her remarkable success in the years to come.
When Celine Dion got married on television
In 1994, Céline Dion made headlines once again, but this time it wasn't for her soaring vocals or chart-topping hits — it was for her wedding to René Angélil. The 26-year-old singer was already such an immense star that her wedding was televised in Canada.
The union, celebrated on December 17, 1994, at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, was nothing short of a grand spectacle. Dion was radiant in a colossal wedding dress that featured intricate lace detailing from the sleeves to the train, crystal work, and a flawlessly fitted sweetheart bodice. Now, about that train: As if the massive skirt wasn't big enough a statement, the train was almost 20 feet long. And the headdress? Why, it was adorned with Swarovski crystals, weighing more than 7 pounds. As Go Fug Yourself put it, "It's your wedding. Be big if you want! But it's the headpiece that really sends it into the stratosphere."
The wedding was in some ways controversial due to the 26-year age gap between Dion and Angélil; Dion's mother wasn't on board with the relationship at first, though Dion managed to earn her family's approval before getting engaged. For the couple, their marriage symbolized commitment, devotion, and enduring love. For the rest of the world, this wedding was almost royal and symbolized a love story that could endure any challenge.
When she was unafraid to wear sheer dresses
Céline Dion has always been a trailblazer, not just in music but also in fashion. The star's iconic looks have caused just as much of a stir as some of her best performances. In 1997, she caused quite a few heads to turn with her fearless embrace of sheer dresses, setting a standard that would resonate throughout the fashion world for years to come.
At a time when sheer dresses were not as ubiquitous as they would later become in the early 2000s, Dion confidently flaunted her style in a stunning red gown adorned with sparkling embellishments. What made this look truly stand out was the daring sheer paneling that elegantly revealed her stomach, exuding both sensuality and sophistication. As Vogue noted, it was one of the "early signs of her risk-taking fashion impulses."
While sheer dresses would later become a defining trend in fashion, Dion was ahead of her time, showcasing her willingness to push boundaries. Her iconic sheer ensemble paved the way for the 2022 resurgence of the "naked dress" trend, which has since made a triumphant return to red carpets and runways around the world. Dion's bold fashion choices have always been one of the most lovable things about her. The way in which her bold and beautiful choices from decades ago have impacted contemporary fashion is a testament to her impact on pop culture, both in the spheres of music and fashion.
Her Titanic 1998 Oscars performance
Céline Dion's performance at the 1998 Oscars is etched into the annals of entertainment history as one of her most iconic moments. Taking center stage during the 70th Academy Awards, Dion delivered a majestic rendition of "My Heart Will Go On," the hauntingly beautiful theme song from the blockbuster film Titanic. With the stage enveloped in ocean fog and the orchestra draped in white, Dion's performance was a spectacle to behold. Singing her heart out, Dion was draped in black and wore a diamond necklace that looked a whole lot like the very piece of jewelry that the film "Titanic" made so famous.
"My Heart Will Go On" went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song, solidifying its place as one of the most iconic movie ballads of all time. The song's success was paralleled by the monumental achievements of the Titanic soundtrack, which became the best-selling soundtrack in history, selling an astonishing 30 million copies. "My Heart Will Go On" is not Dion's only blockbuster movie track, either, as the year before, the singer's song from "Beauty and the Beast" made it to the top of the charts.
Reflecting on her Oscars performance, she told Rosie O'Donnell that guards followed her the entire night to make sure nothing happened to the necklace. Evidently, Dion's trademark chest hit move was too close for comfort. "[The guards] freaked out," she said. "They were looking for the heart just in case." The necklace was fine, but Dion said she hurt her hand.
When she wore a backwards tuxedo to the 1999 Oscars
In 1999, Céline Dion made a bold fashion statement at the Oscars that reverberated through the world of haute couture. At a time when starlets and A-listers pretty much exclusively wore gowns to the Academy Awards, Dion donned a silky white tuxedo — and a backward one at that. The head-turning look was years ahead of its time.
Reflecting on her groundbreaking ensemble, Dion told People, "When I wore that look, yes it was at the Oscars, and when I wore that, everyone was wearing dresses, not pants." Despite facing divided opinions from fashion critics, Dion harbors no regrets about her bold attire. Speaking to People, she said, "I was the only one with pants in a backward suit from Galliano and if I would do this today it would work. It was avant-garde at the time. And it doesn't matter, you just have to assume what you wear, you wear, and I did." The white John Galliano tuxedo remains etched in the annals of fashion history as a testament to Dion's pioneering spirit and willingness to challenge norms. By daring to defy convention, Dion proved that true style knows no bounds.
Her passionate interview with Larry King in 2005
In 2005, Céline Dion gave an interview that stirred hearts and minds as she passionately addressed the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Dion sat down with Larry King in September of that year after she'd pledged $1 million to the cause. Partway through the interview, Dion's emotions got the best of her, leading the singer to speak candidly about the devastation and the urgent need for assistance. Speaking about her Las Vegas residency, Dion told King, "I barely can sing but for respect for the people who come I am still singing."
She was also unafraid to call out the U.S. government for its questionable priorities, lamenting, "How come it's so easy to send planes in another country to kill everyone in a second, to destroy lives? We need to serve our country." To her, serving the country meant providing help to those stranded by Katrina, not continuing the Iraq war, to which she alluded through her comment.
"I do not want to talk to you about money," Dion continued later in her impassioned speech. "We need to send them the water, they don't care about my check," she asserted, prioritizing immediate and practical assistance. The singer ended her interview by serenading the camera with a heartfelt musical prayer. Her sincere words and actions might've caught some viewers off guard, but the moment showcased her compassion and dedication to making a difference in the world.
Her emotional return to her Vegas residency in 2016
Céline Dion lost her husband and former manager, René Angélil, on January 14, 2016. That is why Dion's return to her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on February 23, 2016, was an especially emotional moment for the singer. The sold-out concert began with a heartfelt tribute to René Angélil, featuring a video showcasing significant moments from his life. Dion honored her late husband's memory by singing Barbra Streisand's "With One More Look at You," dedicating the song to him.
Expressing her deep connection to her career and her late husband's influence, Dion shared, "I understood that my career was in a way his masterpiece, his song, his symphony" (via PR Newswire). She acknowledged the importance of continuing her career to honor his legacy, stating, "The idea of leaving it unfinished would have hurt him terribly. I realized that if he ever left us I would have to continue without him, for him."
René Angélil played a pivotal role in organizing Dion's iconic Las Vegas residency, which began in March 2003. At the time of her return, Dion had played 966 shows at Caesars Palace. In 2016, Dion announced that she planned to hit the 1,000 performances mark that year. Her emotional return to the stage resonated deeply with fans and portrayed her resilience and dedication to her craft.
Her powerful speech at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards
At the 2016 Billboard Music Awards, Céline Dion received the ICON Award for her vast contribution to the music world. The event came only four months after the death of her husband and producer, René Angélil. To add to the poignancy of the moment, Dion was presented the award by her son René-Charles Angélil, an unexpected twist that brought the singer to tears.
"I'm sorry for crying," she said to the audience, "I want to be so strong in front of my family and my kids." Dion also went on to give her thanks and dedicate the award to her late husband, saying, "René, this one's for you. The show must go on." Although she dedicated the award to her husband, she did not forget her fans, saying, "Music has been my passion since before I can almost remember. ... Most especially, I want to thank the fans for traveling through music with me in good and bad times."
The singer also delivered a moving performance of Queen's "The Show Must Go On." Mark Bracco, the show's executive producer, praised Dion's song choice, stating, "I think at this moment in her life, the song has many meanings and it's an amazing choice" (via Billboard). The 2016 BMAs became a memorable event not only for Dion's well-deserved recognition but also for the touching tribute she paid to her husband. It was a testament to her strength, resilience, and enduring love.
When she wore a jaw-dropping gown to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
At the 2017 Billboard Music Awards (BMAs), Céline Dion left everyone in awe with her stunning gown in addition to her performance. The gown was a creation by designer Stephane Rolland, handpicked by Dion's stylist, Law Roach. The white dress featured sculpturally puffed sleeves, a dramatic v-neckline, and metallically embellished detailing, making it a powerful fashion statement. Of the dress, Roach told the Hollywood Reporter, "If someone were to ask me to describe Céline if she was a gown, it would be that gown."
Roach recounted the moment he first saw the gown, telling the Hollywood Reporter, "It was elegant and it was strong and sophisticated but dramatic and a bit emotional in a way." Roach hid the dress from Dion until the last moment. Recalling the moment he first showed it to her, he said, "She was so excited when she tried it on and she walked out of her dressing room and looked in the mirror and was like, "Wow!"
Roach also spoke of the pleasure of working with Dion, calling her fearless. He told the Hollywood Reporter, "That woman can wear clothes. She can literally wear, and will wear anything," Roach furthered his claims by adding, "If she loves it, she loves it. She doesn't care. That for me is so powerful." Clearly, the world agrees with Roach, because her BMA dress rocked audiences and left them in awe.
When she peacocked at the 2019 Met Gala
It can be a challenge to leave a lasting impression at the Met Gala, which is the most outrageous and extravagant fashion event each year. For Céline Dion, however, dazzling her audience was an easily attainable task. At the 2019 Met Gala, Dion impressed the fashion world with her ensemble, particularly her mesmerizing headpiece. The theme for the event was "Camp," and Dion was admittedly "confused" by the theme initially. As she told E! News, "I thought like, 'Campaign? We're going camping!" Still, her outfit left no room for doubt about her sartorial prowess.
Dion graced the red carpet in a resplendent gold Oscar de la Renta gown, made up of heavily bejeweled fringe and weighing over 22 pounds. The ensemble drew inspiration from the costumes of the Ziegfeld Follies productions of the 1930s, showcasing opulence and grandeur reminiscent of a bygone era.However, it was her theatrical headpiece that stole the spotlight. Adorned with thin, long feathers encircling the crown, the headpiece looked like a white peacock in its delicate beauty. Through her daring choice of attire, Dion once again proved her status as a fashion icon, effortlessly commanding attention and sparking conversations with her avant-garde style.
No surprises here, but the praise rolled in. As Vogue declared, "When it comes to camp, one thing seems certain: divas do it better."
The NHL game that marked her first public appearance in years
In November of 2023, Céline Dion attended an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas, marking her first public appearance in nearly four years. The legendary singer, who disclosed her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome in 2022, showed up to support the Montreal Canadiens in their game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Dion's presence at the game garnered attention as she stepped into the locker room to greet her hometown team. Accompanied by her three sons, Dion was seen shaking hands with team members and posing for photographs.
The Canadiens' vice president of communications, Chantal Machabee, posted a picture with Dion on her Instagram, writing in French, "We had a beautiful visit at the game in Vegas yesterday. Thanks @celinedion for your generosity. The whole team is so happy to have met you and your family." Despite facing health challenges due to stiff-person syndrome, Dion remains determined to overcome obstacles and return to the stage, as a source close to the singer told People. "She has not given up at all. She is hoping to get all of the issues with this disease under control so she can sing again," the source said.
Her surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys
Céline Dion made a triumphant return to the spotlight at the 2024 Grammy Awards, stunning the audience with her surprise appearance on stage to present the Album of the Year award. Despite suffering from complications related to stiff person syndrome, Dion's resilience and passion were unmistakable. As an unnamed source told OK! magazine, "Céline is done hiding."
Receiving a thunderous standing ovation, Dion exuded grace and gratitude as she presented Taylor Swift with the Album of the Year award for Swift's "Midnights." Before presenting the award, Dion expressed her appreciation for the moment, saying, "Thank you, all! I love you right back. You look beautiful. When I say I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart." Swift herself joined in singing along to Dion's classic hit "The Power of Love," underscoring the universal admiration for the iconic singer.
Speaking in reference to a documentary that will be released about her, Dion said in a statement (via Variety), "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me." Dion's powerful spirit is a huge inspiration for her fans, and it was clearly palpable while she graced the Grammys stage.