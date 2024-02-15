Archie And Lilibet's Title Change Reportedly Dates Back To Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been making all kinds of big announcements. Just before the royal couple traveled to Canada to appear at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go event, Harry and Meghan rebranded their website, Sussex.com features a new logo, along with the coat of arms Meghan received when she married Harry in 2018. The new website also celebrates a personal change within their family: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet now have the last name Sussex — just like their parents. Archie and Lilibet's last name was previously Mountbatten-Windsor. Even though the change was only recently revealed, it's apparently been in use since May 2023. "The family have, since the King's Coronation, the same surname for the first time," a source explained to The Times. "It represents their unification, and it's a proud moment." Archie and Lilibet's last names have also been updated on the royal family's official website.

This is the second big title change for the Sussex kids in less than a year. In March 2023, Harry and Meghan revealed that Archie and Lilibet were now using their royal prince and princess titles when they announced Lilibet's christening. This title change officially occurred when King Charles acceded to the throne in September 2022. In accordance with a 1917 decree by King George V, Archie and Lilibet became eligible for prince and princess titles as grandchildren of the monarch.