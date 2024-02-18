What We Know About Sophia Culpo's Love Life Post Braxton Berrios Split
The Culpo sisters have taken over pop culture as some of the most influential siblings to watch. Olivia Culpo gained a following after winning Miss Universe in 2012 and subsequently establishing a career as a model and an actress. Due to her rise in fame, the rest of her family got a turn in the spotlight, especially Olivia's two sisters, Aurora and Sophia. The entire Culpo family is showcased on their TLC reality show, "The Culpo Sisters."
Sophia Culpo has benefitted from her sister's increased popularity, establishing her own following as a successful model and social media influencer. Sophia made headlines in 2021 when news broke that she was dating Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios. Despite how perfect fans thought the couple was together, Berrios and Culpo split in January 2023 amid messy rumors about their relationship. Given the heartbreaking end of her relationship with Berrios, Sophia received support from her sisters as she healed and moved on to find love elsewhere.
Sophia's sisters supported her through the breakup
Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios garnered a lot of support as a couple during their two-year relationship, so their split in 2023 came as a shock to many of their fans. Berrios and Culpo disagreed on when and why their relationship ended, which caused much turmoil in the Culpo family. In a now-deleted TikTok, Sophia explained how she was coping with the breakup (via E! News).
"If you followed along on my family's show, I moved to the East Coast with my ex, and now I'm back in California," she said. "I have a new apartment that I'm moving into; I just have to go back to New Jersey and get all of my stuff, which I've been kind of avoiding just 'cause moving out of a long-term relationship where you guys live together, that's really hard."
Fortunately, Sophia didn't have to deal with her split from Berrios alone; her family, especially her two sisters, were there to support her. "I just told her that this will all pass, and someday you'll look back on this and be so proud of the strength that you had to get through the hardest moments," Olivia told People after the news of her sister's breakup reached the headlines.
Sophia found love again
After her not-so-amicable breakup with Braxton Berrios, Sophia Culpo took a page from his book and moved on six months later. The Savage X Fenty ambassador sparked romance rumors in August 2023 as she was seen cozying up to a man in a video on her Instagram. A few months later, in November 2023, Sophia Culpo made her new romance with comedian Michael Stevens social media-official when she posted a video of the two of them and wished him a happy birthday.
While the new couple seems to be enjoying their honeymoon phase, Sophia's sisters are extra protective of her now that she's moved on from Berrios. Olivia Culpo shared her thoughts regarding Sophia's new boyfriend on her Instagram story in November 2023.
"I haven't met him yet!" She responded to a question from People about Sophia's new beau. "I hope he is the nicest man in the world. Or else! Haha, I'm kidding, but truly, I have so much anxiety when it comes to my sisters' love lives. I never want to meet anyone too soon because it's hard for me not to go Mr. Focker on them."