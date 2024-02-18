What We Know About Sophia Culpo's Love Life Post Braxton Berrios Split

Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios garnered a lot of support as a couple during their two-year relationship, so their split in 2023 came as a shock to many of their fans. Berrios and Culpo disagreed on when and why their relationship ended, which caused much turmoil in the Culpo family. In a now-deleted TikTok, Sophia explained how she was coping with the breakup (via E! News).

"If you followed along on my family's show, I moved to the East Coast with my ex, and now I'm back in California," she said. "I have a new apartment that I'm moving into; I just have to go back to New Jersey and get all of my stuff, which I've been kind of avoiding just 'cause moving out of a long-term relationship where you guys live together, that's really hard."

Fortunately, Sophia didn't have to deal with her split from Berrios alone; her family, especially her two sisters, were there to support her. "I just told her that this will all pass, and someday you'll look back on this and be so proud of the strength that you had to get through the hardest moments," Olivia told People after the news of her sister's breakup reached the headlines.