People Want Dwayne Johnson To Be President - Here's Why He'll Likely Never Run

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a wrestler and an actor — and some want to see him as U.S. president. Entertainers have transitioned to politics before, including Donald Trump (and even Trump's biggest lawsuits didn't stop him from campaigning for another term in 2024). Johnson mentioned political ambitions previously, telling People in 2016 that he used to joke about running for president as a joke. Still, he noticed people asking him led him to have "a real genuine interest." Then in a 2017 interview with Ellen DeGeneres alongside Kevin Hart, Johnson said, "I am seriously considering it, yes," about a presidential campaign.

A Piplsay poll from 2021 interviewed over 30,000 people, 29% of whom said they wanted to see both Johnson and actor Matthew McConaughey run for office (McConaughey had discussed running for governor of Texas). An additional 17% said Johnson only was someone they wanted to see run. At the time, Johnson shared the stats on Instagram, adding, "I don't think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club — but if it ever happens it'd be my honor to serve you, the people."

In a 2023 interview on "What Now? with Trevor Noah," however, Johnson made it clear that politics wasn't his current path. Although he was "honored" by that poll, and more than one political party contacted him about running, Johnson has a different priority: his family.