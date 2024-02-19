Inside Below Deck Stars Malia White And Jake Baker's Romance

As a recurring cast member of the "Below Deck" franchise, Malia White is no stranger to the kind of drama that can happen when two crew members start dating on the show. Her relationship with chef Tom Checketts didn't end very amicably, and while White and Jake Baker seemed like they were going strong, the end of their relationship was also a shock to fans. The breakup clearly wasn't a huge surprise for White, who shared her thoughts with Showbiz Cheat Sheet in February 2023 on why most "Below Deck" romances don't last.

"So, you're skipping that whole first stage, which can have pros and cons," she explained. "In the cons section for a long-term relationship is, it doesn't set your boundaries or your standards right away because there are none. You're living in a cabin right next door where you're sharing a space and there is no like...you can walk me to my door, but that's my boundary. There's no setting that."

Despite her two unsuccessful relationships that started on "Below Deck Mediterranean," White isn't giving up on the possibility of finding love at sea, but she's going to be more careful than before. "I'm not going to say I'll never date a yachtie again, but I'm definitely going to choose wisely."