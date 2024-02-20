Inside Jennifer Garner's Relationship History
Actor Jennifer Garner is considered one of Hollywood's most-beloved sweethearts. She's been part of many fan-favorite projects, including her role as Jenna Rink in 2004's "13 Going On 30." Since her rise to fame, Garner's gone on to star in many other films, such as "Love, Simon" in 2018 and "Yes Day" in 2021. Aside from her acting career, Jennifer Garner is also known for being a stellar mom to her three kids and a positive force in her loved ones' lives.
However, a life centered in Hollywood always brings its own kind of drama, and Jennifer Garner has experienced her fair share since her career started. In regards to her love life, Garner's dated various co-stars from projects she's been in, and it hasn't always turned out exactly how she wanted. Despite the unfortunate fate of some of her relationships, Garner always comes out the other side stronger than before and ready to find her happy ending.
Garner married Scott Foley too young
Jennifer Garner's first publicly confirmed relationship was with actor Scott Foley. The couple met in 1998 on the set of the television show, "Felicity" when Garner landed a guest-starring role as Foley's girlfriend. They started dating soon after, and got married in October 2000 when Garner and Foley were 24 years old. Unfortunately, the relationship didn't last, and their divorce was finalized in March 2004. However, the split left no bad blood between Garner and Foley, as they remained amicable in the years after.
Since divorcing Foley, Garner has been open about the fact that she wishes she hadn't married so young, and waited to gain a little more life experience so as to avoid divorce and heartbreak. "Everyone reaches maturity at different times," she told The Sun. "I wish I'd known to wait for marriage until I was 30 or over. I did marry in my twenties and I found divorce a crushing experience. I thought the divorce statistics would never apply to me. I was beyond heartbroken when they did."
Despite enduring a divorce at such a young age, Foley and Garner have moved on from their relationship. She went on to date her "Alias" costar Michael Vartan, and Foley married fellow actor Marika Dominczyk in 2007, with whom he shares three kids.
Garner is still friends with Michael Vartan
Jennifer Garner's second famous beau was actor Michael Vartan. Garner and Vartan met on set when both actors were starring in the TV series "Alias," a spy drama with Garner at the helm as the main character. They started dating in 2003, soon after Garner had split from her ex-husband Scott Foley. However, their relationship didn't work out and they broke up in 2004, after a year together. In the years since, Garner and Vartan have not been shy about their friendship, as Garner has shown on her social media.
"I can't remember why I was Bavarian, but I do know today is your birthday. I hope it's a great one, Michael! XX S. Bristow," Garner wrote on Instagram in 2023, signing the caption as Sydney Bristow, her character's name on "Alias."
After her relationship with Vartan, Garner moved on with Ben Affleck, and Vartan went on to marry real estate broker Lauren Skaar in 2011. Unfortunately, Skaar and Vartan divorced in 2014 after three years of marriage.
Garner was married to Ben Affleck for 10 years
After two unsuccessful relationships in Hollywood, Jennifer Garner seemed like she had found her happy ending when she started dating actor Ben Affleck. They co-starred in the 2001 film "Pearl Harbor" together, but didn't begin a relationship until 2004 after she had split from Michael Vartan. Garner and Affleck got engaged in April 2005 and tied the knot two months later as they announced that they were expecting their first child together. Their first daughter was born in December 2005, with their second daughter born in January 2009, and their son born in February 2012.
Over the course of their marriage, Garner and Affleck had many ups and downs, including Affleck's battle with alcohol use and allegations of infidelity. Eventually, it became too much and the couple announced their split in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018, and while they may not be married any longer, the actors still maintain a friendly and respectful co-parenting relationship.
"I'm very lucky she is the mother of my children," Affleck explained to the People. "I'm very grateful and respectful of her. Our marriage didn't work, and that's difficult. Both of us really believe that it's important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they're together or not."
Garner found love with businessman John Miller
MY COUPLE! 🚨 Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller looked every bit in love while out on a coffee run in Los Angeles, 06/15. 📸 Backgrid /Page Six. pic.twitter.com/3cqoxzKI2w
— Jennifer Garner Online (@JenGarnerORG) June 16, 2023
Jennifer Garner's next public relationship was not with someone from the entertainment industry. She started dating businessman John Miller in 2018, after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized. The couple kept their relationship relatively private at the start, given that Miller wasn't a celebrity like Garner. They hit a rough patch in August 2020 and broke up after two years together, but gave a slight possibility that it wasn't the end of the relationship. Sure enough, in May 2021, the couple was back together and happier than ever.
While Garner nor Miller have spoken publicly about their relationship, in January 2023, a source told Us Weekly that the future was looking bright for the pair. Months later, in November 2023, Garner and Miller spent Thanksgiving together, and a source close to them hinted to the outlet that the sound of wedding bells might be in the air.
"Jen and John want to take their time to plan out the specifics as far as the type of ceremony they want, where to live and whether or not they'll need a prenup," the source said. "All that will come, but on their own timetable."