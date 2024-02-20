Inside Jennifer Garner's Relationship History

Jennifer Garner's first publicly confirmed relationship was with actor Scott Foley. The couple met in 1998 on the set of the television show, "Felicity" when Garner landed a guest-starring role as Foley's girlfriend. They started dating soon after, and got married in October 2000 when Garner and Foley were 24 years old. Unfortunately, the relationship didn't last, and their divorce was finalized in March 2004. However, the split left no bad blood between Garner and Foley, as they remained amicable in the years after.

Since divorcing Foley, Garner has been open about the fact that she wishes she hadn't married so young, and waited to gain a little more life experience so as to avoid divorce and heartbreak. "Everyone reaches maturity at different times," she told The Sun. "I wish I'd known to wait for marriage until I was 30 or over. I did marry in my twenties and I found divorce a crushing experience. I thought the divorce statistics would never apply to me. I was beyond heartbroken when they did."

Despite enduring a divorce at such a young age, Foley and Garner have moved on from their relationship. She went on to date her "Alias" costar Michael Vartan, and Foley married fellow actor Marika Dominczyk in 2007, with whom he shares three kids.