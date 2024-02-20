HGTV's Erin And Ben Napier Have Had Some Scary Incidents At Their Home

Ben and Erin Napier have a lot of special connections to their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, from their alma mater Jones College to the Scotsman Co. woodworking shop Ben owns. That love led to the launch of their popular HGTV series "Home Town," in which they take on renovation projects in the area. Their updates bring a fresh sensibility to the dwellings while still maintaining the beauty of Laurel's historic homes. But the Napiers' efforts are more than just cosmetic; thanks to the show and the additional support of their friends and townspeople, the once-crumbling city has undergone a renaissance to become a tourist destination.

Talking to HGTV about filming the 100th episode of "Home Town," Ben said, "Having the Bush sisters film a 'Today' show segment in our store, plus the numerous articles written about our town make it seem famous, but to us and the locals, it's still the same great town it always was." Still, life being what it is, bad things happen to good people, even ones from homespun Southern communities. The Napiers have found this out the hard way on several occasions. They've endured property theft and a security threat, but they have no intention of letting a few bad apples spoil their efforts or their love for Laurel.