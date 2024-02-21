How Eva Bourne Really Feels About Working With Hallmark

Hallmark's 2023 movie "Make Me A Match" made history as the first film on the channel to feature an Indian-American couple as the main characters, but it also marked the return of Eva Bourne to the Hallmark channel. After much upset from fans of "When Calls the Heart" when she left the show, fans were delighted to see Bourne back on the network. Coming back to the feel-good channel was also a huge win for Bourne. She explained to Just Jared that she felt extremely grateful to return for a lead role in a movie.

"We are so thankful that this is the experience that we were able to create, and it takes a very special opportunity for everyone to come together and collaborate on a project and to truly enjoy every moment. I think Hallmark does a great job of setting those experiences up on set."

While Bourne also noted that she felt intimidated by the idea of leading a film as the main character, by the end of filming, she was happy to have had the opportunity. "I certainly was able to experience that [enjoying every moment] and I'm so grateful for it. A lot of worries at the beginning, but at the end I was just so filled and my heart was full."