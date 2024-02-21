How Eva Bourne Really Feels About Working With Hallmark
If you're in the mood for heartwarming television, The Hallmark Channel is the place to be. With endless romcoms, mysteries, and dramas, Hallmark has become must-watch TV for many fans over the years. They've also been the home for a lot of beloved actors, including Alison Sweeney and Erin Krakow. Another up-and-coming actor who garnered lots of love during her time on Hallmark is Eva Bourne.
Bourne made her Hallmark debut as Clara Flynn in the hit series "When Calls the Heart," and she also went on to star alongside "When Calls the Heart" alum Lori Loughlin in Hallmark's Movies and Mysteries film series "Garage Sale Mysteries." Bourne stayed on "When Calls the Heart" until season nine when she left to pursue other projects. However, the actor returned to Hallmark in 2023 with her own leading role in a new film. For Bourne, the chance to come back to the channel and star as the main character in "Make Me a Match" was a dream come true.
Eva Bourne loved returning to Hallmark
Hallmark's 2023 movie "Make Me A Match" made history as the first film on the channel to feature an Indian-American couple as the main characters, but it also marked the return of Eva Bourne to the Hallmark channel. After much upset from fans of "When Calls the Heart" when she left the show, fans were delighted to see Bourne back on the network. Coming back to the feel-good channel was also a huge win for Bourne. She explained to Just Jared that she felt extremely grateful to return for a lead role in a movie.
"We are so thankful that this is the experience that we were able to create, and it takes a very special opportunity for everyone to come together and collaborate on a project and to truly enjoy every moment. I think Hallmark does a great job of setting those experiences up on set."
While Bourne also noted that she felt intimidated by the idea of leading a film as the main character, by the end of filming, she was happy to have had the opportunity. "I certainly was able to experience that [enjoying every moment] and I'm so grateful for it. A lot of worries at the beginning, but at the end I was just so filled and my heart was full."
Eva Bourne cherished her time on When Calls the Heart
As much as Hallmark actor Eva Bourne enjoyed her first leading role in a film with "Make Me A Match," it was her start on "When Calls the Heart" as Clara Flynn that set her up for success going forward. Bourne had the opportunity to star alongside some of Hallmark's biggest stars in the show, including Lori Loughlin, Jack Wagner, and Erin Krakow. However, it wasn't just the people that made "When Calls the Heart" such a special experience for Bourne, but the writing and the storytelling.
"I enjoy dark and gritty television like a lot of people do, but at the same time, I think the show is doing so well because people want to be able to watch shows with their family," Bourne told PC Principle. "It's a very wholesome, good show and it makes you feel the love for those characters. I think the writers have done a fantastic job writing these great stories, characters, and lives for them to live and I think the audience really relates to that."
Bourne also explained that Clara's strength and willpower, as well as the time period that the show is set in, drew her to the part in the first place. Fortunately, the experience was so special that Bourne was drawn back to the network too, and she will hopefully add some more Hallmark credits to her resume in the future.