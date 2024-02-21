The Star Sydney Sweeney Wants To Lock Lips With In A Future Romcom

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell co-starred in 2023 rom-com "Anyone But You," a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing." The making of the film included some off-screen drama for Sweeney and Powell when rumors they were having an affair hit the internet. Powell and Sweeney have differing thoughts on those rumors, and Sweeney has made it clear that the speculation is false and she isn't bothered by rumors that she had an affair with Powell.

"Anyone But You" did more than just cause an online stir. It did well at the box office, with Comscore calculating that it generated approximately $170 million in global ticket sales by February 2024 (via CNBC). Although there's been a rom-com slump since the rise of superhero films, "Anyone But You" proved that romantic comedies are still profitable for the big screen. Will Gluck, who wrote, directed, and produced "Anyone But You," spoke with CNBC and said, "Studios are, at the end of the day, businesses. So, if they start to see a certain thing is successful, they're going to try to replicate that success. So, I don't think there's an inherent bias against rom-coms and comedies."

It's not hard to imagine Sweeney entering the world of rom-coms again after the "Anyone But You" success (as she executive produced in addition to starring). While participating in a Buzzfeed Puppy Interview, Sweeney even told the outlet who she'd want to star in a future rom-com with: Paul Mescal.