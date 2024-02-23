Tragic Details About Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce's goofy behavior at the Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl victory party had social media users cracking up. In videos shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Jason drunkenly hopped up on the DJ stand to vibe to the music and later stumbled into a bush as Jason trailed behind his brother, Travis Kelce, and Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift. However, behind all that zeal and chaotic energy is a man who isn't afraid to show emotion and be vulnerable.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Jason openly described himself as an "emotional person," explaining, "I feel like I'm pretty stoic until I'm not and then it all comes out. Guys around here know I get pretty emotional talking to the team. Even just listening to a sad country song, yeah, I can get pretty emotional." Of course, Jason's high-energy public persona easily disguises his inner struggles. The Philadelphia Eagles center seems like a born natural on the field. However, his college football coach, Brian Kelly, told The Inquirer that Jason's early games didn't go well.

In fact, he divulged that Jason didn't have an easy time in training because he was somewhat of a perfectionist who felt frustrated when he failed to make the right play. But Kelly was glad that Jason stuck with it because his perseverance prepared him for the NFL. The pro-athlete's former coach was clearly right because Jason's persistence helped him to play at his best when he was compelled to walk away from it all after his Super Bowl loss, or even when Jason got severely injured, and enabled him to keep a positive attitude about his parents' divorce to boot.