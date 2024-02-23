Alarming Travis Kelce Moments That Fans Can't Forget
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has captured media attention since it was first reported, and the public interest in their romance shows no signs of waning. The two were first romantically linked in September 2023, but their relationship started earlier than anyone knew. As Swift and Kelce became the new "it" couple on and off the football field, Kelce found himself living his life under constant public scrutiny.
In addition to Swift's fans, other people were also worried about her romance with Kelce. Notably, as their relationship progressed in the public eye, more and more controversy began to surface around the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. While some of the alarming moments, such as Kelce's questionable social media activity, happened way before his time with Swift, most of them happened when the two were already together. From his partying antics to his problematic behavior on the field, Kelce's ways have raised numerous red flags.
Despite the mounting scrutiny, Kelce appears unfazed by the attention. In an October 2023 interview with Taylor Rooks for Amazon Prime (via Sports Illustrated), Kelce shared: "I love the chaos. Knowing everybody is looking at the Kansas City Chiefs, and then you add in all the madness that's happening out here in the world, and it's a whole bunch of fun for me right now." While Kelce may revel in the spotlight, not all attention is positive, and there are some moments that fans won't forget any time soon.
Travis Kelce partied instead of preparing for a big game
Travis Kelce, as a professional athlete — not to mention one of the NFL's most prominent players — is expected to maintain a certain standard of behavior off the field. However, Kelce's leisure activities sparked controversy following a surprising Kansas City Chiefs loss in October 2023 against the Denver Broncos — 24-9, to be exact. Instead of focusing on game preparation, reports suggest that Kelce was more concerned with having a good time.
Just days prior to the Chiefs' loss to the Broncos, Kelce was spotted enjoying himself at a World Series game between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. During the event, he was seen dancing to his girlfriend's music, which was blasted throughout the stadium. Following the game, Kelce was seen partying at a bar in Texas.
Despite Kelce clearly enjoying himself, former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe criticized Kelce's nonchalant behavior during an episode of his social media show, "Nightcap." As reported by the Daily Mail, Sharpe stated: "It's an awful look. It's a terrible look." He continued, "This is the NFL. You have a game on Sunday ... Every coach I've ever played for has always told us one thing on Friday: 'Make sure you get off your feet.'" It's evident that Kelce did not get the memo.
A cagey interview response made fans worry about his intentions withTaylor Swift
When one is associated with Taylor Swift, whether platonically or romantically, it's inevitable that the public will dissect every word that comes out of their mouth, and that's exactly what Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did during a segment of "The View” in November 2023. Just days before the episode aired, Travis Kelce's interview with The Wall Street Journal came out, and the NFL player said a thing or two about his relationship with Swift. What particularly struck a nerve with Hostin was Kelce admitting to being cautious with his words around Swift, prompting the TV personality to suggest a shady motive. "He said, 'The biggest thing to me: Make sure I don't say anything that would push Taylor away.' What is he hiding then?" she questioned (via Page Six). "For me, I want to know the good, the bad and the ugly up-front."
Kelce also addressed the topic of retirement in his WSJ interview, citing the lingering effects of injuries and surgeries throughout his career. Haines took the opportunity to call Kelce out, suggesting on "The View" that his contemplation of retirement might be influenced by his relationship with Swift and that he wanted to live off of the superstar's fortune.
However, Kelce's endeavors outside of the football field don't seem to signal retirement, but entertainment. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is listed as an executive producer for the movie "My Dead Friend Zoe." During a February 2024 press conference, Kelce told The Los Angeles Times that he has intentions to venture into Hollywood after retiring from football, but Swifties will no doubt continue to speculate.
Travis Kelce's old tweets were labeled as problematic
What comes with the territory of being a famous person is not having any privacy when it comes to your past. In November 2023, Travis Kelce's old tweets, mostly from 2010 and 2011, resurfaced after Swifties dug them out, and while some were wholesome, others were the opposite.
At first, everyone loved the fact that Kelce used to use his X (formerly Twitter) account to share what seemed to be each and every thought that popped into his head, but things turned ugly really quickly. Alongside sweet posts about animals and food, there were several problematic tweets, mostly targeting women and overweight individuals. Even though the incriminating posts have been removed from X, screenshots have emerged in various Reddit threads, including one that says, "As a man, You have something wrong with you if your going for girls that weigh more then you." In the tweets, Kelce repeatedly mocked overweight people and stated that all cheerleaders should "have to pass a beauty test" because there were "too many ugly cheerleaders out there."
Reddit users made sure to voice their opinion on the topic, calling the tight end out. "He sounds 12 years old," one user wrote, while another commented, "Why is everyone clamoring to assume he's changed? Do you think men stop hating fat women when they turn 30?" Kelce has yet to address his problematic social media history, but as everything lives forever on the internet, it's safe to assume this one might come back to haunt him when he least expects it.
The 2024 Super Bowl incident with Andy Reid
Despite the Kansas City Chiefs' victory at the 2024 Super Bowl, Travis Kelce found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. In the second quarter of the game, Travis was captured on camera shouting at the team's coach, Andy Reid, and physically engaging with him, causing Reid, who is in his 60s, to lose his balance. The incident drew criticism, with one remarking on YouTube: "Kelce is out of control. This newfound celebrity status is going to his head."
During a subsequent press conference, Reid addressed the viral moment, stating: "[Travis] caught me off balance. I wasn't watching. Cheap shot." Reid seemed to brush it off, revealing that Travis, who wasn't on the field for the play at that moment, wanted to be put in. "It's not the first time," Reid added with a chuckle.
Travis also addressed the incident during his podcast, "New Heights," which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, who called him out on the inappropriate behavior. "You crossed the line; I think we can both agree on that," Jason said, with Travis responding: "I did. I can't get that fired up to the point where I'm bumping Coach, and it's getting him off balance." He proceeded to express regret for his outburst, citing difficulty in controlling his emotions. "So, Big Red, sorry if I caught you with that cheap shot, baby," the tight end concluded.
Travis Kelce continued celebrating his 2024 Super Bowl win in the wake of a mass shooting
During a celebratory parade in Kansas City, Missouri, following the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl win, a mass shooting occurred, resulting in the loss of one life and more than 20 other attendees being injured, including several children.
In the wake of the tragedy, Travis Kelce continued celebrating his team's win as if nothing had happened. Kelce was spotted at the Granfalloon Restaurant and Bar in Kansas City just hours after the tragedy took place. In pictures obtained by TMZ, the NFL player can be seen posing for a selfie with a police officer, boasting a smile and holding up a peace sign, seemingly unaffected by the tragic event that occurred.
Kelce did, however, take to his X account to express his condolences to the families affected by the shooting. "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected," he wrote. Still, many social media users weren't swayed. One person tweeted, "Travis Kelce seen in a bar having a beer after parade shooting adds to his continued success as being an incredible a**hole" while another remarked: "Did Travis go to the hospital? No, he went to a bar with a beer in hand."