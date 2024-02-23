Alarming Travis Kelce Moments That Fans Can't Forget

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has captured media attention since it was first reported, and the public interest in their romance shows no signs of waning. The two were first romantically linked in September 2023, but their relationship started earlier than anyone knew. As Swift and Kelce became the new "it" couple on and off the football field, Kelce found himself living his life under constant public scrutiny.

In addition to Swift's fans, other people were also worried about her romance with Kelce. Notably, as their relationship progressed in the public eye, more and more controversy began to surface around the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. While some of the alarming moments, such as Kelce's questionable social media activity, happened way before his time with Swift, most of them happened when the two were already together. From his partying antics to his problematic behavior on the field, Kelce's ways have raised numerous red flags.

Despite the mounting scrutiny, Kelce appears unfazed by the attention. In an October 2023 interview with Taylor Rooks for Amazon Prime (via Sports Illustrated), Kelce shared: "I love the chaos. Knowing everybody is looking at the Kansas City Chiefs, and then you add in all the madness that's happening out here in the world, and it's a whole bunch of fun for me right now." While Kelce may revel in the spotlight, not all attention is positive, and there are some moments that fans won't forget any time soon.