Tragic Details About Jonathan Taylor Thomas' Life

The '90s nostalgia is experiencing a resurgence these days. Not only is the fashion coming back, but there's a newfound appreciation for the pop culture from that era, too. Fewer stars were more recognizable or talked about during the kitsch decade than Jonathan Taylor Thomas. With his chiseled cheekbones and slanted smile, the "Home Improvement" star stole the hearts of fans across the globe. He even caught the eye of Disney, who enlisted him to voice the iconic character of Simba in "The Lion King."

During his stratospheric rise to fame, the youngster seemed to do no wrong, going from strength to strength. However, despite opportunities falling at his feet, Thomas all but disappeared from public view after exiting Tim Allen's famous sitcom, instead opting to choose education over fame and fortune.

While his aspirations were admirable, they took a toll on Thomas' future in the spotlight, making it difficult for him to return to an industry that he remains passionate about. So, what exactly prompted Taylor's about-turn when it came to his path in life? Was his legions of adoring fans simply too much to handle, or were the rumors surrounding his sexuality too much to bear? More importantly — will Thomas ever be able to find his way back into Hollywood's good graces, or has it been too long for him to make a triumphant return? Let's take a look at the tragic tale of one of the entertainment industry's most promising stars.