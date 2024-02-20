Donald Trump's Sneaker Con Outfit Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Not one to be deterred by his massive fine and New York business ban, Donald Trump is forging ahead with both his presidential campaign and his money-making ventures. Just two days after being slapped with the penalties issued on his business fraud charges, Trump appeared at the SneakerCon convention in Philadelphia to promote a new branded product. "This is something I've been talking about for 12 years, 13 years," he told the crowd (via Associated Press YouTube) as he announced the arrival of the Trump Sneakers brand. The centerpiece of the line is the limited edition "Never Surrender" high-top, a vision in gold with an American flag detail on the back and a $399 price tag.

Trump's appearance was met with boos as well as cheers, which he attempted to deflect by inviting a fan to come on stage with him. Per a video from Meidas Touch, the emotional woman said, "We need him! He's a Christian, he's a good honest man, they're after him for no reason!" Meidas Touch's editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski noted something odd about the encounter. A screenshot he shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed the former POTUS appeared to be wearing something underneath his blue suit. "You can see the outline of the top of his girdle when this woman hugs him," he commented.

A couple of respondents thought the object might be a bulletproof vest, but others pointed out the bulge seemed to be centered on his abdomen, not his chest.