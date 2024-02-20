Donald Trump's Sneaker Con Outfit Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Not one to be deterred by his massive fine and New York business ban, Donald Trump is forging ahead with both his presidential campaign and his money-making ventures. Just two days after being slapped with the penalties issued on his business fraud charges, Trump appeared at the SneakerCon convention in Philadelphia to promote a new branded product. "This is something I've been talking about for 12 years, 13 years," he told the crowd (via Associated Press YouTube) as he announced the arrival of the Trump Sneakers brand. The centerpiece of the line is the limited edition "Never Surrender" high-top, a vision in gold with an American flag detail on the back and a $399 price tag.
Trump's appearance was met with boos as well as cheers, which he attempted to deflect by inviting a fan to come on stage with him. Per a video from Meidas Touch, the emotional woman said, "We need him! He's a Christian, he's a good honest man, they're after him for no reason!" Meidas Touch's editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski noted something odd about the encounter. A screenshot he shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed the former POTUS appeared to be wearing something underneath his blue suit. "You can see the outline of the top of his girdle when this woman hugs him," he commented.
A couple of respondents thought the object might be a bulletproof vest, but others pointed out the bulge seemed to be centered on his abdomen, not his chest.
Trump's sneakers and rumored 'girdle' are getting tons of buzz
At age 77, there are signs Donald Trump's health may be in decline, including his age, gait, and verbal gaffes. None of these are unusual for a man his age, but any hint of fading could hurt his chances come election time. That's why he often makes a point of praising his health and mental sharpness; in September, he showed off a health report saying he'd lost weight and was in excellent condition. No doubt Trump would be upset at the suggestion he was wearing a girdle under his suit at SneakerCon to hide a belly bulge, nor would he be pleased by the thousands of views and comments former attorney Ron Filipkowski got for making that suggestion.
You can see the outline of the top of his girdle when this woman hugs him. pic.twitter.com/mH4BWxXCKA
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 18, 2024
A respondent pointed out that even if the odd bump was a protective vest, it "doesn't negate the fact he's got quite a circumference, with or without a vest or girdle." Another agreed, "If that's the case he needs to fire whoever measured for it because that's not at all how it should fit."
It seems Trump's supporters are taking an "I really don't care, do u?" attitude toward the mysterious shirt protrusion. The limited edition gold high-tops have already sold out, but two low-top models are still available at $199 per pair. The official Trump Sneakers website adds that buyers who order two or more pairs will get a discount and an invite to the official launch party (though there's "no guarantee President Trump will attend").