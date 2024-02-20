Kate Middleton's Kids Have Taken Charge Nursing Her Back To Health Amid Surgery Recovery
Kate Middleton is taking a break from the public eye amid abdominal surgery recovery. Luckily, she's got three special helpers who are surely making her recovery process just a little bit easier. On January 29, Middleton was released from The London Clinic where her surgery had been performed. As she rests up and recovers at home, the Princess of Wales has her three children taking very special care of their mom.
A source close to the royal family opened up to OK! Magazine about how thoughtful 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis have been in their mom's time of need. "They're all going overboard to make sure she feels comfortable," the source explained, adding, "Their house is filled with Kate's favorite flowers, comfy blankets and pillows, and her go-to snacks. The family is just incredibly happy to have her back home at Adelaide Cottage." The kids even stepped up for Middleton by gifting her with homemade "get well soon" cards to welcome her home from the hospital. The source noted, "She needs to rest, but Kate doesn't have the heart to turn them away." Recovering from surgery is never pleasant, but having your children caring for you certainly makes the experience a little brighter.
Kate Middleton's whole family is on caretaker duty
Not only are Kate Middleton's three kids paying extra attention to their recovering mom's needs; they're also each putting a personal spin on her care. "They have been telling Kate stories, bringing tea and making her soup. Charlotte even arranged a spa day," the source told OK! Magazine. Prince William has also helping out in his own way at home, in addition to attending royal events solo. He's taking care of cooking for Middleton and the family. "He's quite good at it too. He's whipping up oatmeal and smoothies and roast chicken. He even made Kate's favorite curry. William has a new appreciation for everything that Kate does," the source added.
It's clear that Middleton and the rest of the royal family want to stay relatively private about her health issues. As a result, we don't yet know the details of Middleton's surgery, besides the fact that it was "planned" and not cancer-related, according to Kensington Palace (via Huffington Post). Even so, recovery is never easy, so while on the mend, at least Middleton's children will make sure she's comfortable and taken care of. And, despite the difficulty of this recovery, it seems that there are some other upsides to required rest for a typically busy person like Middleton. The source explained, "She is reading and streaming her guilty-pleasure shows, like 'Bridgerton' and 'The Kardashians.' She's secretly kind of enjoying the downtime."
Recovery seems to be going smoothly
According to a Kensington Palace statement, the public will only receive "updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share," per Huffington Post. The statement went on to say that she was "making good progress." So, in this case, no news is good news. Even so, Prince William has given a subtle clue about his wife's recovery. Right after her surgery, royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, told the Daily Mail, "William will be with [Kate] and forgoing royal duties for as long as he feels it is necessary." William's swiftness to get back to major events, like the BAFTA Awards, less than a month after Middleton's surgery seems to be a good sign. And, it's not the only sign that Middleton may be back in action sooner rather than later.
After her surgery, Kensington Palace announced that Middleton would most likely be stepping away from her public work as a royal until the Easter holiday was completed. Yet, one source told Us Weekly that she'd already been "back working from her bed," in the days following her surgery. The source also said that she was "planning engagements and speaking with her team," adding, "Kate will still be healing for several weeks but is already eager to get back to work." So, Middleton may not want to stay away from her duties much longer. But, regardless of how long her recovery takes, we know she'll have her family by her side.