Kate Middleton's Kids Have Taken Charge Nursing Her Back To Health Amid Surgery Recovery

According to a Kensington Palace statement, the public will only receive "updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share," per Huffington Post. The statement went on to say that she was "making good progress." So, in this case, no news is good news. Even so, Prince William has given a subtle clue about his wife's recovery. Right after her surgery, royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, told the Daily Mail, "William will be with [Kate] and forgoing royal duties for as long as he feels it is necessary." William's swiftness to get back to major events, like the BAFTA Awards, less than a month after Middleton's surgery seems to be a good sign. And, it's not the only sign that Middleton may be back in action sooner rather than later.

After her surgery, Kensington Palace announced that Middleton would most likely be stepping away from her public work as a royal until the Easter holiday was completed. Yet, one source told Us Weekly that she'd already been "back working from her bed," in the days following her surgery. The source also said that she was "planning engagements and speaking with her team," adding, "Kate will still be healing for several weeks but is already eager to get back to work." So, Middleton may not want to stay away from her duties much longer. But, regardless of how long her recovery takes, we know she'll have her family by her side.