Jennifer Lopez Isn't Afraid To Tell Women To Back Off Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been the "It" couple not once but twice in their lives. The pair first got together in 2002, only to break off their engagement shortly before the wedding. However, the soulmates got another chance in 2021 when they rekindled their relationship and successfully made it down the aisle, marrying in July 2022. Now that J.Lo has her guy back, she's not willing to take any chances.

In a promotional spot for her 2024 movie, "This Is Me ... Now," Lopez played a game on "Today With Hoda & Jenna" in which she described if she identified with a scenario currently or in the past. Hoda Kotb questioned the "On The Floor" singer's likelihood of becoming jealous if someone was flirting with her spouse. Lopez immediately held up her "NOW" sign and said to the camera, "Don't play with me. Do not play with me," which launched Kotb into a fit of laughter. Recovering, the Today Show host asked Lopez, "What would you do if someone started flirting with Ben?"

"Oh no," the celeb responded, "First of all, I'm a lover, not a fighter. But ... I will let them know, in a very elegant and ladylike way, to step all the way off," she concluded. Her swift response confirms that she can have a bit of a well-deserved jealous streak when protecting the relationship she regained after nearly two decades apart.