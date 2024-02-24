Jennifer Lopez Isn't Afraid To Tell Women To Back Off Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been the "It" couple not once but twice in their lives. The pair first got together in 2002, only to break off their engagement shortly before the wedding. However, the soulmates got another chance in 2021 when they rekindled their relationship and successfully made it down the aisle, marrying in July 2022. Now that J.Lo has her guy back, she's not willing to take any chances.
In a promotional spot for her 2024 movie, "This Is Me ... Now," Lopez played a game on "Today With Hoda & Jenna" in which she described if she identified with a scenario currently or in the past. Hoda Kotb questioned the "On The Floor" singer's likelihood of becoming jealous if someone was flirting with her spouse. Lopez immediately held up her "NOW" sign and said to the camera, "Don't play with me. Do not play with me," which launched Kotb into a fit of laughter. Recovering, the Today Show host asked Lopez, "What would you do if someone started flirting with Ben?"
"Oh no," the celeb responded, "First of all, I'm a lover, not a fighter. But ... I will let them know, in a very elegant and ladylike way, to step all the way off," she concluded. Her swift response confirms that she can have a bit of a well-deserved jealous streak when protecting the relationship she regained after nearly two decades apart.
She has admitted flirting is a no-go before
The confessions made on "Today With Hoda & Jenna" were not out of character for Jennifer Lopez. When she and Ben Affleck broke up in the early 2000s, the "Good Will Hunting" actor went on to marry Jennifer Garner and start a family with her. Post-divorce from Garner and marriage to Lopez, it appeared that the trio could be one happy blended family. However, an insider dished to OK! Magazine in the fall of 2023 that pictures of the smiling group can be deceiving, and there was tension between Garner and Lopez.
"The jealousy J.Lo feels over their deep connection is intense. She believes Ben lied to her about his friendship with Jen — their bond is stronger today than when they were married — and she let Jen know she doesn't appreciate how much of her husband's time Jen has been taking up," the source revealed. Perhaps Garner was an individual Lopez told to "step all the way off," as the source continued to admit, "Rumor has it that J. Lo and Jen exchanged texts about Jen's closeness to Ben, and things got heated."
Not laying all the blame on the ex, reportedly the "I'm Real" singer also let Affleck know how she feels, yelling at him, "She's your ex-wife for a reason!" Of course, other intel points to the fact that the trio have a great relationship, so we're guessing Lopez might have been more ladylike and elegant in any possible request to Garner to back off of Ben.
Lopez has been the cause of jealousy
Jennifer Lopez may not mess around with flirting because she knows what can become of it. Before getting back with Ben Affleck, she was engaged to professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez. The duo announced their engagement in 2019 and split three years later. In May of 2021, J.Lo and the "Daredevil" actor were spotted out and about together just weeks after her separation from the former New York Yankees player — and Rodriguez likely wanted to tell Affleck a thing or two.
An insider told Us Weekly, "Alex was jealous that Jen and Ben were seeing each other." Reportedly, he hoped Lopez wouldn't be able to walk away from the relationship so easily and was still "holding out hope they can reconcile." Of course, a little harmless flirting quickly reignited the spark between the former lovers, proving Rodriguez had good reason to be jealous. But as is so common in Hollywood, it wasn't long before A-Rod had moved on, too.
"He's happy for her and happy that she's with the person she's meant to be with. He's in a new relationship now and is happy as well," a source divulged to Us after everyone wanted to know how Rodriguez was feeling in the wake of Lopez's marriage announcement. As long as everyone keeps a respectable distance from her husband, Lopez likely won't have to put away her ladylike side in exchange for something a bit sterner.