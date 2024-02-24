Inside NFL Star Russell Wilson's Marriage With Ciara

Ciara and Russell Wilson seemed to know from their first encounter that they were destined to be together. The couple's paths first crossed in March 2015 while attending a basketball game. During an Instagram Live, Wilson recalled that he was keen on asking his future wife on a date, but he had a pre-planned business dinner later. He initially rescheduled the dinner to later in the night so he could spend more time with Ciara.

He ultimately ended up being a no-show at his meeting because his conversations with Ciara were too good to walk away from, and he preferred to talk to her until midnight. The lovebirds also discussed how Ciara was weirdly fascinated by Wilson's worn-out wallet, which he had to use because he had misplaced his essentials. Their meet-cute only seemed more magical after Ciara told Essence that she manifested her ideal man into her life by penning a list of the things she wanted in her ideal man.

"I'm a big believer in writing down what you want in general. I'm a believer in seeing it, speaking it, and writing it down," she explained. "There's something about the power of the tongue and the mind, and you're actually affirming it by writing it down." The "1, 2 Step" singer added that after she wrote down everything she wanted in a life partner, she was able to love herself enough to refuse to settle for anything less and waited for her perfect match to show up.