Could Réal Andrews Come Back To General Hospital? Why We Want To See Him Return
It's been some time since we've seen Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews) on "General Hospital," and he's got some unfinished business in Port Charles. In June 2023, when then-police commissioner Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) was moving on to become the deputy mayor, she asked him to replace her. But Taggert was ambivalent about the job opportunity, and didn't give an answer one way or the other. In the interim, Mac Scorpio (John J. York) was appointed police commissioner until someone could take on the job permanently.
However, Taggert's indecision has cost him the job as mayor Laura Collins (Genie Francis) offered it to former commissioner Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), who accepted the position on the February 6, 2024 episode. Around the time Taggert was offered the job, he learned the heartbreaking news that he wasn't the biological father of Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), and subsequently began to drown his sorrows in alcohol, which looked like the show was setting up a dramatic substance abuse storyline.
However, we haven't seen Taggert since June 2023, and some fans have been wondering where he's been. Réal Andrews remained positive about Taggert's future on the show when he posted on Instagram in October 2023 that he didn't mind working sporadically because he felt when the show needed a heavy hitter at bat, they'd call him up. On February 20, 2024, he once again took to Instagram to address the question on so many fans' fingertips: When is Taggert coming back to General Hospital?
Andrews praised the fan support
In response to fan inquiries, "General Hospital" star Réal Andrews posted a video on Instagram in which he said, "I appreciate your support." He has left his future on the sudser up to the fans and a higher power, stating, "At this point I think it's really gonna be up to you guys and God, first and foremost. If God wants me back, I'll be back." Andrews praised fans for being very vocal, adding, "You guys have a very loud voice, especially in today's day and age, so between God and you all making a bunch of noise if it's meant to be, I'll be back." He then stated what fans have come to expect from him: "And if I'm back, I'll bring it. You know that's what I do."
Many followers cited the fact that Trina needs him to return, and one pointed out, "They dropped the ball when they walked away from that [substance abuse] storyline. It was going down an interesting path. Hopefully they will realize the mistake they made and you will be back." With the death of her boyfriend Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez), Trina's gonna need all the support she can get.
And the heroes of Port Charles have gathered to find out who's been targeting mafia leaders, in particular Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Taggert and Sonny had brokered a truce, despite their antagonistic past, and it would be great to see him return to also help out.