Could Réal Andrews Come Back To General Hospital? Why We Want To See Him Return

It's been some time since we've seen Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews) on "General Hospital," and he's got some unfinished business in Port Charles. In June 2023, when then-police commissioner Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) was moving on to become the deputy mayor, she asked him to replace her. But Taggert was ambivalent about the job opportunity, and didn't give an answer one way or the other. In the interim, Mac Scorpio (John J. York) was appointed police commissioner until someone could take on the job permanently.

However, Taggert's indecision has cost him the job as mayor Laura Collins (Genie Francis) offered it to former commissioner Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), who accepted the position on the February 6, 2024 episode. Around the time Taggert was offered the job, he learned the heartbreaking news that he wasn't the biological father of Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), and subsequently began to drown his sorrows in alcohol, which looked like the show was setting up a dramatic substance abuse storyline.

However, we haven't seen Taggert since June 2023, and some fans have been wondering where he's been. Réal Andrews remained positive about Taggert's future on the show when he posted on Instagram in October 2023 that he didn't mind working sporadically because he felt when the show needed a heavy hitter at bat, they'd call him up. On February 20, 2024, he once again took to Instagram to address the question on so many fans' fingertips: When is Taggert coming back to General Hospital?