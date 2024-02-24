Why Dakota Johnson Hated Guest Starring In The Office

You would think that getting the chance to guest star on a majorly popular show is an amazing experience. Something you may not know about Dakota Johnson, however, is that her time on the series finale of "The Office" wasn't so great. In an interview on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Meyers pointed out that he and Johnson were both featured in the series finale of "The Office" — Meyers playing himself in a fictionalized "Weekend Update" segment and Johnson playing the new Dunder Mifflin Scranton accountant (also named Dakota).

"God, that was honestly the worst time of my life," Johnson said. The audience laughed and Johnson explained that she was a big fan of the sitcom and was totally game to act in the finale. The shoot ended up being longer than Johnson expected, and she added, "And I was there for two weeks and I'm barely in the f***ing show."

Johnson also lamented about some awkwardness on set, due to it being the final episode and all: "They were sad, and they also, there were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years. Some people didn't speak to each other, and I'm coming in like, 'I'm so excited to be here!' And no one wanted to talk to me. Nobody gave a f***."