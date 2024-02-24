The Scary Downside Of Travis Kelce's High-Profile Romance With Taylor Swift For His Family

Global pop icon Taylor Swift's relationship with Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce might seem like a fairytale, but as some of Kelce's relatives are finding out, the flipside to this highly publicized romance is actually more of a horror story. From intense public scrutiny to an unsettling loss of privacy, the drawbacks of this power couple's relationship added a whole new meaning to Swift's lyric, "Darling, I'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream."

Kelce's older brother, Jason Kelce, discussed some of the more nightmarish qualities of his younger brother's high-profile relationship while on Shaquille O'Neal's "The Big Podcast with Shaq" in February 2024. The Philadelphia Eagles center explained that his brother's relationship with Swift exposed the Kelces to a level of fame they had never experienced before, even as successful professional athletes.

That fame, Jason said, "has its drawbacks, for sure." He continued: "Travis knows better than I do. He had to completely move out of his house. People were just staying by his house. The first day he moved into the new house ... a gated community, someone knocks on a window of the house."