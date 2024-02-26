Famous Couples Who Got Married After Breaking Up

From devastating splits to nasty custody battles, the celebrity sphere is no stranger to tumultuous relationships. While these publicized romances sometimes end in spiteful separations, other times break-ups are simply preludes to couples tying the knot. In fact, there have been several famous celebrity couples who've gone separate ways before inevitably coming back together to make a life-long commitment.

"People change all the time," therapist Janna Comrie told CBC about couples getting back together after a break-up. "Maybe they were in a different place, maybe they were partying a lot and their partner wanted something more serious. But as they grow, they realize that the partner they left then would be a great partner now."

Not all of these marriages end in happily-ever-afters, with vows seemingly delaying the inevitable break-up for some star-studded duos. However, quite a few of our favorite celebrity duos are still going strong post-break-up-nuptials, defying the celebrity marriage odds. With this in mind, here are some famous couples who got married after breaking up.