Why Malia Obama Received Major Criticism Over A Secret Facebook Page Dissing Trump

Being judged for content you posted on social media as a teenager is cringey enough. But when you're a former president's daughter, those seemingly innocent posts have the potential to garner global — and sometimes aggressive — criticism. Such was the case for Malia Obama, eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, whose alleged secret Facebook account was published by the Daily Mail.

Per the Daily Mail, the secret profile was listed under a pseudonym and has been inactive since 2017, when Malia was 18 years old. The cover photo was an image of four Post-it notes stuck to a kitchen shelf with a message hand-written in all caps on each: "Donald Trump is president," "This is not normal," "Donald Trump is evil," and "Don't be complacent."

The account featured photos of Malia living a seemingly typical college freshman life: partying with friends, going on trips, taking artsy photos in the grass. But not everyone was willing to write off this Facebook account as harmless, young adult fun.