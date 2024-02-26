Why Malia Obama Received Major Criticism Over A Secret Facebook Page Dissing Trump
Being judged for content you posted on social media as a teenager is cringey enough. But when you're a former president's daughter, those seemingly innocent posts have the potential to garner global — and sometimes aggressive — criticism. Such was the case for Malia Obama, eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, whose alleged secret Facebook account was published by the Daily Mail.
Per the Daily Mail, the secret profile was listed under a pseudonym and has been inactive since 2017, when Malia was 18 years old. The cover photo was an image of four Post-it notes stuck to a kitchen shelf with a message hand-written in all caps on each: "Donald Trump is president," "This is not normal," "Donald Trump is evil," and "Don't be complacent."
The account featured photos of Malia living a seemingly typical college freshman life: partying with friends, going on trips, taking artsy photos in the grass. But not everyone was willing to write off this Facebook account as harmless, young adult fun.
Critics of the Obama family were quick to condemn Malia's behavior online
Given the divisive nature of both the Obama and Trump administrations, it's unsurprising that reactions to Malia Obama's alleged secret Facebook account would be emotional. Many online users were quick to jump to former President Donald Trump's defense, with one user writing: "Dear Malia: Do you really think that anyone cares whether you and/or your family likes your father's successor? We're all trying to forget you and your family."
Others pointed out the double standard held by those who condemn Trump for hateful rhetoric but praise people like Malia who speak out against her father's successor in what they believe to be hateful rhetoric. Some users seemed bent on criticizing Malia simply because they don't like her or her father, proving that the eldest Obama daughter couldn't win for losing regarding the public's perception of her or her online presence.
The secret Facebook situation is not all that dissimilar to critics who went after Malia for her professional name at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. In this instance, people ironically accused Malia of using her family's name to get into the competitive festival while also condemning her for opting not to use her surname, going by Malia Ann instead.
Many jumped to Malia Obama's defense, including another former presidential daughter
For as many people who criticized Malia Obama for her private Facebook account, there were just as many who denounced the Daily Mail for publishing it in the first place. One such defender was fellow former presidential child Chelsea Clinton, who tweeted: "Malia Obama is a private citizen. No part of her life should be anyone's clickbait." Others were quick to place the blame on the inside sources that revealed the information to the tabloid outlet.
"This girl has the worse friends ever," one Daily Mail reader commented. "They are always leaking her pictures and business. It's a shame. Leave her alone. She isn't hurting anyone." Producer and social media personality Jerome Trammel agreed, tweeting that the only mistakes Malia made were not hiding her alcohol better (referencing other photos the Daily Mail published of Malia drinking wine at a Florida resort) and not having friends who respect her privacy.
Although the Facebook page published by the Daily Mail hasn't been active since 2017, former first lady Michelle Obama confirmed that both Malia and Sasha Obama were still on social media in a 2020 interview with Oprah Winfrey. We're unsure which social media platforms the two Obama sisters prefer to use, as neither have public accounts. But regardless of the platform or what the young women post, we're certain that the rest of the internet wouldn't hesitate at the opportunity to share their opinions of it.