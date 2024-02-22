Prince William Is Reportedly Icing Harry Out Amid Royal Family Health Crises For Kate's Benefit

Amid the news about King Charles' recent cancer diagnosis, there's been speculation as to whether this unfortunate situation will help mend the rift between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and the rest of the royal family. "I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry informed "Good Morning America." "I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together." However, this positive reaction is counteracted by reports that Harry's visit with the king came with restrictions, like a 30-minute time limit and staying in a hotel instead of at the king's Sandringham estate.

William, Prince of Wales, apparently did not see Harry during his brief visit, which may be another sign that William isn't ready to reconcile with Harry. Helena Chard, a royal broadcaster and photographer, believes that William is feeling wary of Harry's intentions. "He knows his brother well and certainly won't allow him to breeze back into the family as he doesn't trust him," Chard theorized to Fox News Digital. "Prince William is also hugely protective of [his wife] Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and will not let anything interfere with her recuperation."

William has demonstrated his protective feelings for Kate Middleton publicly in the past. On November 30, 2023, as Omid Scobie's controversial book "Endgame" debuted, the prince clasped his wife's hand in a gesture of comfort and solidarity as reporters barraged them with questions.