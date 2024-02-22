Prince William Is Reportedly Icing Harry Out Amid Royal Family Health Crises For Kate's Benefit
Amid the news about King Charles' recent cancer diagnosis, there's been speculation as to whether this unfortunate situation will help mend the rift between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and the rest of the royal family. "I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry informed "Good Morning America." "I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together." However, this positive reaction is counteracted by reports that Harry's visit with the king came with restrictions, like a 30-minute time limit and staying in a hotel instead of at the king's Sandringham estate.
William, Prince of Wales, apparently did not see Harry during his brief visit, which may be another sign that William isn't ready to reconcile with Harry. Helena Chard, a royal broadcaster and photographer, believes that William is feeling wary of Harry's intentions. "He knows his brother well and certainly won't allow him to breeze back into the family as he doesn't trust him," Chard theorized to Fox News Digital. "Prince William is also hugely protective of [his wife] Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and will not let anything interfere with her recuperation."
William has demonstrated his protective feelings for Kate Middleton publicly in the past. On November 30, 2023, as Omid Scobie's controversial book "Endgame" debuted, the prince clasped his wife's hand in a gesture of comfort and solidarity as reporters barraged them with questions.
William's protectiveness shows common ground with Harry
Even if the royal brothers don't publicly show any sign that they are mending their relationship, one royal writer has observed some common ground between William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Despite there being big differences between William and Harry's marriages, Daily Mail reporter Robert Hardman believes that William has tried to shield and care for Catherine, Princess of Wales ever since she entered the public eye, just like Harry has worked to defend Meghan Markle. "Both of them have this sense that they have brought upon their wives a degree of attention and stress and all sorts of issues," Hardman explained to Fox News Digital. While William and Harry may both aspire to individually protect their spouses from pressure, unfortunately, it also appears that one source of ongoing tension over the years has been the rift between the two royal couples.
William is also juggling royal and parental duties as Kate focuses on her health. The January 17, 2023 announcement about Kate's abdominal surgery indicated a long recovery since it noted that she wouldn't resume public appearances until after the end of March. To help bolster her recovery, the Wales family spent time at their country home called Amner Hall during Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' school vacation. When their three kids went back to school, William took charge of their transportation needs while Kate continued to recuperate.