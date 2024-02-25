The Stunning Transformation Of Moriah Plath

Ever since TLC's "Welcome to Plathville" exploded onto screens back in 2019, fans have been fascinated with the Plath family. The series, which introduced viewers to Kim and Barry Plath and their nine kids, showcases the Christian fundamentalist family's way of life on a farm in Georgia. For many, keeping kids away from everything from soda to television to the internet can seem pretty extreme. As far as Kim and Barry are concerned, these limitations are important. However, not all of the couple's children have chosen to stay aligned with their rules. If there is one Plath kid who is considered the "rebel" of the bunch, it's Moriah Plath.

In the debut season, viewers learned that Kim and Barry are not exactly on board with the idea of their kids going to college; frat parties and the like don't really match their values. Moriah, who was homeschooled, still hoped she could give college the old college try. "I might at some point just want a little bit of space for a little bit of time. And I also need lots of freedom," she said.

Though Moriah didn't end up going to college, she has branched out in other ways — often to the chagrin of Kim and Barry. This Plath kid has come a long way since she first appeared on camera, moving away from her hometown to strike out on her own. Even though she's been in the public eye for a relatively short period of time, Moriah's transformation since Season 1 has been nothing short of jaw-dropping.