Why We Suspect Prince Harry Won't Become A U.S. Citizen Anytime Soon

Despite being son of the British monarch, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex has now notably made his home in California along with his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet. Prince Harry really seems to feel at home in California, and if they plan to make the Golden State their permanent home, it might make sense for him to take the step of becoming a U.S. citizen. However, we have our doubts that he'll be doing it in the near future — or at all.

To start with, Prince Harry has said that he has other things going on. While he was in Whistler, British Columbia helping to promote the first-ever winter Invictus Games, set for 2025, he was asked how he liked living in the U.S. in an interview for "Good Morning America." He replied: "It's amazing. I love every single day." But you don't have to be a citizen to love living somewhere with your family. When asked directly about whether he'd formally become an American, he said, "The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly is not something that is a high priority for me right now."

Along with his work with the Invictus Games, he's a father to two young children, which as anyone knows can be more than a full-time job. Then there's the stress and worry about his father King Charles III, as he undergoes cancer treatment.