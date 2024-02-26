Alicia Keys' Most Controversial Moments Over The Years

Celebrity relationships tend to be finicky, but no one can say that about the longtime love between Alicia Keys and her music producer husband, Swizz Beatz. According to Keys' memoir "More Myself," the powerful vocalist and industry specialist met as teenagers and had their first music collab together in 2008. Something magical happened during the partnership because two years later, Keys and Beatz tied the knot. The married couple now have two children, Egypt and Genesis, and are still going strong.

While the love between Keys and Beatz seems like a fairytale romance, not everyone was convinced that the musical power couple is as perfect as they seem. Before Beatz married Keys, he was married to another famous R&B singer named Mashonda Tifrere, with whom he also has a son. Mashonda has claimed that Keys was the reason her marriage with Beatz fell apart. In a 2009 social media letter captured by BET, Mashonda deemed Keys a homewrecker. "You know the role you played and you know how you contributed to the ending of my marriage," the singer addressed Keys. "You know that I asked you to step back and let me handle my family issues. Issues that you helped to create..."

In 2012, Keys addressed the rumors. "[They]] were apart for some time before we ever got together...that doesn't matter to those who take pleasure in trying to knock others down...there's no need to fight what's not true...." Keys stated in an interview with Jet (via BET).