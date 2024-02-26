Alicia Keys' Most Controversial Moments Over The Years
Singer and pianist Alicia Keys may very well be a "superwoman," but that doesn't mean she's immune to making a mistake or two. When it comes to the most famous R&B vocalists of all time, Keys has certainly earned herself a spot on the list. Since she broke out onto the music scene in the early 2000s with her album "Songs in A Minor," the musician has imprinted herself on the minds of fans. Since then, she's gone on to win more than 15 Grammy awards and released multiple chart-topping songs including her unforgettable collab with Jay-Z, "Empire State of Mind." In the process, the queen of the porcelain keys has become a fixture in pop culture.
But music talent aside, the "No One" songstress is still very much a human capable of making mistakes. Unfortunately for Keys, as a celebrity, those mistakes seem to matter tenfold. Over the years, she has been caught up in a series of eyebrow-raising scandals that made even the most dedicated fans cringe. If you didn't know her name due to her music, you might have found out about the iconic singer through one of these highly publicized controversies.
The makeup-free movement that lost its leader
In 2016, Alicia Keys stopped wearing makeup altogether and began to show off her real skin for what it is — freckles, perceived blemishes, and all. In a world where the norm is for celebrities to wear layers of lipstick, foundation, and creams, the "If I Ain't Got You" singer told the industry a big "no thanks" and decided to stand out from the crowd. Speaking with Glamour UK, Keys revealed that she was at one point "addicted" to wearing cosmetics because of the constant pressure she felt from her line of work. "[A]s I got into the music world, it was what you did every day to do your television, or to do your shoot," she explained. "So, I did it because I thought that's what you're supposed to do." After kicking her makeup habit to the side, Keys also famously embraced a stellar skincare routine to accentuate her new lifestyle.
Keys' genuineness even inspired the #NoMakeup movement among her social media followers. However, the movement was short-lived. Imagine everyone's surprise when Keys, an advocate for going makeup-free, suddenly began showing up to events wearing makeup again. Even more shocking, the musician even collaborated with cosmetic brand e.l.f to create a makeup line, too. Keys Soulcare. Fans were not happy about the backtracking. "Alicia Keys been on about not wearing makeup for years," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out, then added, "so excuse me if I'm skeptical?!"
Keys was rumored to be a homewrecker
Celebrity relationships tend to be finicky, but no one can say that about the longtime love between Alicia Keys and her music producer husband, Swizz Beatz. According to Keys' memoir "More Myself," the powerful vocalist and industry specialist met as teenagers and had their first music collab together in 2008. Something magical happened during the partnership because two years later, Keys and Beatz tied the knot. The married couple now have two children, Egypt and Genesis, and are still going strong.
While the love between Keys and Beatz seems like a fairytale romance, not everyone was convinced that the musical power couple is as perfect as they seem. Before Beatz married Keys, he was married to another famous R&B singer named Mashonda Tifrere, with whom he also has a son. Mashonda has claimed that Keys was the reason her marriage with Beatz fell apart. In a 2009 social media letter captured by BET, Mashonda deemed Keys a homewrecker. "You know the role you played and you know how you contributed to the ending of my marriage," the singer addressed Keys. "You know that I asked you to step back and let me handle my family issues. Issues that you helped to create..."
In 2012, Keys addressed the rumors. "[They]] were apart for some time before we ever got together...that doesn't matter to those who take pleasure in trying to knock others down...there's no need to fight what's not true...." Keys stated in an interview with Jet (via BET).
These controversial comments had Keys backpedaling
Just like Grammy wins, Alicia Keys has also racked up a number of problematic statements over the years. The "Girl on Fire" singer came under fire herself when she appeared to place the blame on the government for the apparently troubling lyrics found in some rap songs. In a May 2008 interview with Blender magazine (via South Florida Times), Keys stated, "'Gangsta rap' was a ploy to convince black people to kill each other. 'Gangsta rap' didn't exist." However, amidst backlash for her words, Keys and her record label J Records quickly released a statement clarifying her comments on the situation and saying her words were misrepresented.
In 2023, Keys made another divisive comment that had fans up in arms. She shared a since-deleted photo of herself and in the caption told fans that she would love to try paragliding. The fleeting comment seemed innocent enough on the surface, but timing means everything. Keys posted the photo near the time a group of Hamas terrorists used paragliders to enter a music festival and kill innocent people. After her comment section was flooded with angry users calling her out for her insensitivity, Keys apologized via her Instagram Story, according to Page Six. "The post I shared was COMPLETELY unrelated in any way to the recent devastating loss of innocent lives," Keys penned.