How Kate Middleton And King Charles' Concurrent Health Issues Impacted Their Relationship

Kate Middleton can consider herself to be a very lucky person. That's not just because she has fabulous hair, but also because she has a very strong bond with her father-in-law, King Charles III. But their concurrent health issues have impacted their relationship in a way that no one would have expected.

It's not every day that you get two major announcements from the royal family. Yet, back in January 2024 that's exactly what happened when Kensington Palace revealed that the Princess of Wales had undergone abdominal surgery. A few hours later, Buckingham Palace also released a statement that said the King of England would be hospitalized also, as he was going to have corrective surgery for an enlarged prostate. Of course, we now know that King Charles is battling cancer as well.

It's very rare to have two senior members of the royal family out of commission at the same time, which is why Kate is reportedly very concerned about not only King Charles, but her husband William, Prince of Wales, and the monarchy as well. That's probably also why so many people are interested in the relationship and dynamic between the princess and the king.