How NSYNC's JC Chasez Wound Up In A Meow Mix Commercial

Starring in a commercial for cat food might lead some to believe former *NSYNC member JC Chasez has fallen on hard times, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Plenty of former stars turn to becoming brand ambassadors or agreeing to advertising spots when their claim to fame gig fizzles out, but Chasez explains to Billboard, "I was made to host The Tabby Five," the name of his feline quintet.

In the commercial, released in the summer of 2023, Chasez provides vocals as five faux cats (decked out in denim) give their best boy band rendition of the vintage Meow Mix jingle. The "Bye Bye Bye" singer confessed that his passion for the project was twofold, "I grew up with cats — and dogs to be fair. I'm an animal lover in general. So, I loved the Meow Mix idea. Of course, there's a lot of '90s Nostalgia going on right now, so putting a '90s spin on the longtime jingle was so fun."

Commenters loved the mash-up and the catchy jingle, as did Chasez, "It's so good. It's the sound, right? You automatically go back to that era. They nailed the sound of the era," he exclaimed. "[Whoever] made these commercials deserves an Emmy," wrote one fan. Indeed, the marketing strategy was spot on, "When we were tasked with launching the wet-food range, there was only one genre that could really bring it to life — the rain-soaked boy bands of the '90s," admitted group creative director Peter Defries.