What We Know About Wendy Williams' Relationship With Her Son Kevin

The relationship between Wendy Williams and her only child, Kevin Hunter Jr., has seemingly been both close and strained throughout the years. Kevin Jr. was born in 2000 after Williams suffered several miscarriages. During PBS's 2015 "American Masters: The Women's List" special, Williams praised Kevin as a "hard-won child" [via Today]. Even when Kevin Jr. dealt with legal troubles after getting into a physical altercation with his father and Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., it doesn't appear that Williams turned her back on Kevin Jr., who was by her side during her divorce from his father. Unfortunately, as Williams health struggles have escalated, it seems that mother and son have become distant.

Kevin Jr. was looking after Williams in Florida from late 2021 until early 2022. At one point, Kevin Jr. allegedly gave his mother an ultimatum to get help or not have him in her life. Things seemed to take a turn when she was taken to a rehabilitation center in California in August 2022, allegedly for alcoholism treatment. Since then, their relationship has been chilly, though it seems Kevin Jr. would like to be close to Williams through her ongoing health crisis.