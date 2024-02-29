What We Know About Wendy Williams' Relationship With Her Son Kevin
The relationship between Wendy Williams and her only child, Kevin Hunter Jr., has seemingly been both close and strained throughout the years. Kevin Jr. was born in 2000 after Williams suffered several miscarriages. During PBS's 2015 "American Masters: The Women's List" special, Williams praised Kevin as a "hard-won child" [via Today]. Even when Kevin Jr. dealt with legal troubles after getting into a physical altercation with his father and Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., it doesn't appear that Williams turned her back on Kevin Jr., who was by her side during her divorce from his father. Unfortunately, as Williams health struggles have escalated, it seems that mother and son have become distant.
Kevin Jr. was looking after Williams in Florida from late 2021 until early 2022. At one point, Kevin Jr. allegedly gave his mother an ultimatum to get help or not have him in her life. Things seemed to take a turn when she was taken to a rehabilitation center in California in August 2022, allegedly for alcoholism treatment. Since then, their relationship has been chilly, though it seems Kevin Jr. would like to be close to Williams through her ongoing health crisis.
Kevin Hunter Jr. believes people around his mother are coming between them
In February 2022, Wells Fargo made headlines after freezing Wendy Williams' bank accounts due to suspicions of financial abuse. The company believed she might have been exploited and could not make decisions on her own. This trickled down to her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., who was evicted from his Miami condo in December 2022. According to Page Six, Kevin Jr. had not paid his rent since the freeze occurred, something he outlined in court documents, claiming that the abrupt end to his financial support caused the sudden debt.
Williams no longer controlling her finances was a red flag, but Kevin Jr. was more concerned with her well-being. He expressed his concerns to The U.S. Sun in June 2023, sharing his beliefs that Williams' inner circle was taking advantage of her and likely prohibiting communication with her family. Notably, he felt that her team was more concerned with making money off the embattled talk show host, explaining, "What's been made more important by the people around her is that while her health may not be great, she needs to keep on earning income, and in my opinion that should not be a priority at all."
Williams once believed her son disliked her
Before her health issues arose, Wendy Williams seemed to be having problems with Kevin Jr. when he was still a teenager. In January 2014, the media personality broke down on-air during an episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," sharing with her audience that she believed her then 13-year-old son wasn't fond of her, crying, "What I discovered this weekend is my son doesn't like me anymore. You know how it is, I know what it is. ... I discovered this a while ago, but the ball just got smacked home this weekend" [via ABC News]. During the emotional breakdown, she admitted that Kevin Jr. was much closer to his dad, Kevin Hunter Sr., whom he viewed as a friend, while seeing his mom as more of an authoritative figure.
Though this was likely typical teenage behavior, the difficult time was enough to bring the usually quick-witted host to tears. Still, Williams and Kevin Jr. have expressed their love for one another despite a rocky relationship. Sadly, as of January 2024, Williams had reportedly been relocated back to Florida, though Kevin Jr. is reportedly cut off form all contact with his mother. Now that we finally have answers regarding Williams dementia battle, hopefully the mother and son will be reunited soon.