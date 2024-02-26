Hallmark Star Chris Gauthier Dead At 48

Beloved Hallmark star Chris Gauthier has died at 48, TVLine confirmed via an official statement. There is no official cause of death as of this writing, but his manager reported to the outlet he "passed suddenly" on February 23 after "after a short illness."

Gauthier was best known for his roles as Vincent on "Eureka," and Smee in "Once Upon a Time" — but we fondly remember him for his parts in multiple Hallmark projects, including "Three Wise Men and a Baby," "The Christmas House," and the Aurora Teegarden movie, "Heist and Seek," to name a few projects.

The actor is survived by his wife Erin, and two sons, Ben and Sebastian.

More to come...