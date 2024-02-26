General Hospital: How Bradford Anderson & Kirsten Storms Keep Spixie's Flame Alive

We've waited far too long for Damien Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) to realize they were meant for each other on "General Hospital." After a wait that felt like ages, the two kissed on the February 22, 2024 episode after he sang a love song at karaoke night while he couldn't stop looking at her, and fans' hearts melted. The lovable computer hacker has traditionally been shy, but this time around he exuded confidence that she couldn't deny. "The idea was that the song puts us in a place where we can come back together. We're just into each other, you know what I mean?" Anderson told Soap Opera Digest in a February 23, 2024 article.

However, after the kiss, Maxie abruptly headed for the hills, leaving Spinelli confused. The two had been on-again and off-again over the years, and since their first tryst, Maxie had been with the wonderfully good detective Nathan West (Ryan Paevey), who sadly died when his evil father Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) shot him. Then she was with obsessive villain Peter August (Wes Ramsey), who was killed by her mother Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner). Next, Maxie got completely mismatched with Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth), which didn't work out.

Anderson spoke to Soap Opera Digest about what it was like working with Storms again. "As much as maybe Spinelli and Maxie are excited to have the comfort of each other again, I can say the same thing about working with Kirsten," he said.