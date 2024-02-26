General Hospital: How Bradford Anderson & Kirsten Storms Keep Spixie's Flame Alive
We've waited far too long for Damien Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) to realize they were meant for each other on "General Hospital." After a wait that felt like ages, the two kissed on the February 22, 2024 episode after he sang a love song at karaoke night while he couldn't stop looking at her, and fans' hearts melted. The lovable computer hacker has traditionally been shy, but this time around he exuded confidence that she couldn't deny. "The idea was that the song puts us in a place where we can come back together. We're just into each other, you know what I mean?" Anderson told Soap Opera Digest in a February 23, 2024 article.
However, after the kiss, Maxie abruptly headed for the hills, leaving Spinelli confused. The two had been on-again and off-again over the years, and since their first tryst, Maxie had been with the wonderfully good detective Nathan West (Ryan Paevey), who sadly died when his evil father Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) shot him. Then she was with obsessive villain Peter August (Wes Ramsey), who was killed by her mother Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner). Next, Maxie got completely mismatched with Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth), which didn't work out.
Anderson spoke to Soap Opera Digest about what it was like working with Storms again. "As much as maybe Spinelli and Maxie are excited to have the comfort of each other again, I can say the same thing about working with Kirsten," he said.
Spinelli and Maxie's chemistry is undeniable
In Bradford Anderson's conversation with Soap Opera Digest about rekindling the old flame between Damian Spinelli and Maxie Jones on "General Hospital," he said that the chemistry between the two actors has always been prevalent. "Well, any time Kirsten [Storms, Maxie] and I have worked together, we try to look at each other — and it kind of happens automatically because of our characters and just our familiarity — with a little bit of a twinkle in our eye," he explained.
Anderson also liked that his formal rival, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly), was instrumental in pushing Spinelli toward what they both knew was true: his undying love for Maxie. "It got into circumstances with Cody where Spinelli doth protest too much," Anderson explained. "He's like, 'No, no, no, it couldn't be. It couldn't possibly be!'" Bell orchestrated things so that Spinelli would end up on stage at karaoke night at Charlie's Pub and push through the mental obstacles that were holding him back from revealing his true feelings to Maxie. "Whenever I had scenes with Kirsten I could [play it like], 'Yeah, he knows this, but he's not allowing himself to see it because he doesn't want himself to get hurt,'" he said, adding that it's always a tricky situation when kids are involved — Spinelli and Maxie share a daughter, Georgie Spinelli. "But he can't help himself!"
Fans have known since the first time that Spinelli and Maxie got together that there was undeniable chemistry between them, but he's always tried to be honorable and follow her wishes in the relationship department. But now that their feelings are out in the open, all bets are off and it looks like they're on a path to true happiness with each other.