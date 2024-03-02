Affair Rumors That Have Haunted Politicians Over The Years

There's something about politicians that makes them think they can get away with anything, even though they have some of the most highly-scrutinized jobs in the world. Some of the most famous people in the United States have tried to get away with stepping out on their spouses, only to be dragged into the spotlight when news breaks.

There was President Bill Clinton's public scandal with Monica Lewinsky in the 1990s, and New York Governor Eliot Spitzer's awkward press conference in 2008 that inspired "The Good Wife." That same year, New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey resigned after his affair went public, telling the "Today" show that being a politician had warped his worldview. "You begin to think of yourself as master of your own universe and your own set of ethical structures," he said (via NBC News). Then in 2009, South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford disappeared for a few days claiming to have been "hiking the Appalachian Trail," — quite the euphemism for "having an affair."

Sometimes, though, politicians caught in scandals don't admit wrongdoing or step down but instead, power through, choosing to deny any rumors. Sometimes it works out and those who have been accused of affairs continue to climb the ladders of power. Sometimes that strategy doesn't succeed, and they've been forced to resign anyway. After all, "narcissism is an occupational hazard for political leaders," political psychologist Stanley Renshon told NBC News.