Prince William's Cryptic Reason For Skipping Royal Memorial Has Us Worried About Kate

As rumors about Catherine, Princess of Wales' health crisis continue to draw suspicion, Prince William's reasoning for backing out of a commitment has folks fearing the worst. On the morning of February 27, William, Prince of Wales, was set to attend the memorial service that was being held for Greece's former king, Constantine, at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. William was expected to be in attendance and speak as a part of the service. Considering the importance of the occasion, it was a surprise that William shirked his role at the last minute. Yet, his vague excuse in the broader context of the health crises within the royal family is what really has the public concerned.

Kate underwent abdominal surgery in mid-January, and since then, she has been out of the public eye as she recovers. Upon her release from the hospital, a statement from Kensington Palace ensured the public that Kate's surgery and recovery were going as planned and added that the Princess of Wales is "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," per People. Despite the fact that Kate's time away from the spotlight is aligned with the palace's statement, many royal family fans believe that there are details about her surgery that just don't add up. William's last-minute cancellation for an important event due to what Kensington Palace has called a "personal matter" is adding fuel to the public's concern about his wife and skepticism that we don't have the full story (via BBC).