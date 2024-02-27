Prince William's Cryptic Reason For Skipping Royal Memorial Has Us Worried About Kate
As rumors about Catherine, Princess of Wales' health crisis continue to draw suspicion, Prince William's reasoning for backing out of a commitment has folks fearing the worst. On the morning of February 27, William, Prince of Wales, was set to attend the memorial service that was being held for Greece's former king, Constantine, at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. William was expected to be in attendance and speak as a part of the service. Considering the importance of the occasion, it was a surprise that William shirked his role at the last minute. Yet, his vague excuse in the broader context of the health crises within the royal family is what really has the public concerned.
Kate underwent abdominal surgery in mid-January, and since then, she has been out of the public eye as she recovers. Upon her release from the hospital, a statement from Kensington Palace ensured the public that Kate's surgery and recovery were going as planned and added that the Princess of Wales is "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," per People. Despite the fact that Kate's time away from the spotlight is aligned with the palace's statement, many royal family fans believe that there are details about her surgery that just don't add up. William's last-minute cancellation for an important event due to what Kensington Palace has called a "personal matter" is adding fuel to the public's concern about his wife and skepticism that we don't have the full story (via BBC).
Fans fear that William's personal matter has to do with Kate's health
Constantine II was the last King of Greece before the monarchy was abolished in the 1970s. He was also Prince William's godfather, so his memorial service was an important way to honor the late king, who died in 2023 at the age of 82, and it was also an event to which William had a personal connection. In the morning before the service began, William made a call to the royal family of Greece to let them know he couldn't make it. Constantine's son, Crown Prince Pavlos, subsequently stepped in to give the reading that William intended to give. King Charles III was also missing from the service. However, other members of the royal family were in attendance, including Queen Camilla; Anne, Princess Royal; and Prince Andrew, Duke of York.
Between Catherine, Princess of Wales' surgery and Charles' cancer diagnosis, all eyes have been on the health of the royal family in recent weeks. The memorial service comes just one day after a video of Charles looking well that was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, raised more red flags about Kate's absence. Many fans are wondering why Kate hasn't released a similar video to let the public know she's recovering, and the hashtag #whereiskate is being used more and more on social media. While there has been no further explanation of the "personal matter" William is dealing with, a source close to the royal family told CNN that Kate "continues to be doing well."